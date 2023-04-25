SBI Chairman inaugurates NARCL and IDRCL’s new premises

National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (“NARCL”) along with its resolution partner Indian Debt Resolution Company Limited (“IDRCL”) has moved to their new premises at Birla Centurion, Worli, Mumbai on 24th April 2023.

The new premises was inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, of State Bank of India, in the presence of a host of dignitaries from the Banking and Financial Sector.

NARCL has till Mar’23, aggregated debt amounting to ~Rs.21,000 Cr through their 3 acquisitions. 23 offers amounting to Rs.1,21,223 Cr have been made by NARCL to date.

NARCL, though its resolution agent, IDRCL will focus on the resolution of the accounts acquired and is in constant dialogue with the lenders for the new acquisitions, which activity is expected to increase in FY24.