Schoolnet expands Geneo AI to reach 25 Million learners

Schoolnet India Limited has announced that its Geneo AI platform now supports more than 25 million students and teachers across over 100,000 schools, as the company expands its AI-powered academic ecosystem across government and private educational institutions.

The platform, developed as part of Schoolnet’s “One School, One Solution” strategy, is designed to integrate teaching, learning, assessment and future skills within a single digital ecosystem.

According to the company, students and educators have collectively logged more than 99.5 million learning and teaching hours on the platform, while over 6.73 million assessments have been generated.

Building an integrated academic platform

Schoolnet said Geneo AI was developed to address one of the longstanding challenges in education—connecting classroom learning, assessments, learning gaps and remediation within a unified academic framework.

The platform is being deployed across government schools, rural institutions and private schools, providing educators with data-driven insights into student performance while supporting personalised learning pathways.

Geneo AI currently has deployments across states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana, alongside adoption by several private school groups.

AI across the learning journey

The platform is structured around four core components designed to support students throughout their academic journey.

The first focuses on foundational learning and future skills, covering areas such as digital literacy, numeracy, communication and problem-solving.

The second layer integrates curriculum-aligned content, classroom instruction, assessments, learning analytics and AI-enabled teaching tools to support day-to-day academic activities.

A third component extends learning beyond the classroom through innovation labs covering STEM education, robotics, coding and artificial intelligence, while the fourth integrates preparation for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET within the same academic ecosystem.

According to the company, the objective is to provide schools with a single platform capable of supporting students from foundational education through to higher education preparation.

AI supporting teachers and personalised learning

At the core of the platform is a continuous feedback mechanism that connects assessments with learning analytics and targeted interventions.

Teachers can access performance dashboards, automated reports and assessment insights to identify learning gaps and plan remedial support for individual students. The platform also includes AI-powered question paper generation and subjective answer evaluation to reduce administrative workload.

For students, Geneo AI incorporates adaptive assessments and personalised learning pathways that adjust according to individual performance and learning needs. The company also revealed that it is developing an AI tutor designed to provide personalised academic guidance within the platform.

Advitiya Sharma, Chief Growth Officer at Schoolnet India Limited, said the platform combines proprietary educational content with AI technologies to generate curriculum-aligned learning material, assessments and academic recommendations across multiple languages.

Building AI readiness in schools

Beyond classroom learning, Schoolnet has also focused on AI capability development for educators and students.

In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the company has conducted AI adoption workshops that have trained more than 400 educators from over 150 schools.

Schoolnet also supports student innovation through the EcoInnovators Ideathon, organised in partnership with the Global Learning Council and the Villars Institute. According to the company, the initiative has engaged more than 5,000 students from over 500 schools in developing solutions for sustainability-related challenges.

AI gains momentum in education

The announcement reflects a broader shift within the education sector towards AI-enabled learning platforms that combine teaching, assessment and analytics within integrated digital environments.

Educational institutions are increasingly exploring technologies that support personalised learning, automate routine academic tasks and provide educators with data-driven insights into student progress.

Industry observers note that while AI adoption in education continues to grow, schools are placing greater emphasis on platforms capable of integrating multiple academic functions rather than deploying standalone digital tools.

With Geneo AI, Schoolnet is positioning its platform as a unified academic system that combines classroom instruction, assessments, learning analytics and future skills development, supporting institutions as they adapt to increasingly technology-driven models of education.