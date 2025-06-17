Express Computer

Seqrite warns of critical cybersecurity threats to India’s healthcare sector, urges immediate adoption of advanced defense measures

Seqrite released alarming findings regarding the state of cybersecurity in the Indian healthcare sector. According to Seqrite’s India Cyber Threat Report 2025, prepared meticulously by researchers at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility, healthcare organisations accounted for 21.82% of all cyberattacks in India during 2024, the highest share among all sectors.

The healthcare sector’s rapid digitisation, coupled with its vast repositories of sensitive patient information and mission-critical systems, has made it a prime target for cybercriminals. Advanced ransomware operations, malware disguised as medical software, and socially engineered phishing campaigns are among the primary threats identified by Seqrite. These attacks not only jeopardise patient confidentiality but also risk disrupting life-saving medical services through system encryption and operational downtime. The convergence of high-value data, outdated security infrastructure, and the urgency to maintain patient care has created a perfect storm, enabling threat actors to exploit vulnerabilities with increasing frequency and severity.

Cybercriminals are exploiting vulnerabilities in hospital networks, telemedicine platforms, and medical IoT devices through sophisticated ransomware campaigns and social engineering tactics. Groups like LockBit 3.0 and RansomHub have targeted critical care systems, encrypting patient records and disrupting services to extort payments. The report highlights that behavior-based malware attacks made up for a 14.5% share, largely due to their ability to evade traditional detection methods by mimicking legitimate software.

Seqrite’s analysis highlights the critical role of advanced endpoint security and real-time threat detection in mitigating these risks. The company’s Endpoint Security (EPS) solution, recently recognised by AV-TEST for corporate performance, combats ransomware through behavior-based detection, automated rollback of encrypted files, and cloud sandboxing to isolate suspicious activity. For healthcare environments expanding their digital footprint through IoT medical devices and telemedicine platforms, Seqrite’s Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform offers unified monitoring of endpoints, networks, and cloud workloads, supported by AI-driven threat hunting across 8.44 million analysed endpoints.

According to Seqrite’s findings, phishing campaigns impersonating government health agencies and insurance providers compromised 37% of healthcare staff in 2024. In response to the crisis, Seqrite urges the healthcare industry to take the findings of the report as a wakeup call. In light of an increasing number of threat actors using generative AI, deepfakes and exploitation of cloud misconfigurations, Seqrite has cemented its commitment to helping Indian enterprises build proactive, resilient, and adaptive security frameworks, especially in vital sectors like healthcare. The company’s latest innovations, such as Seqrite Threat Intel platform and Malware Analysis Platform (SMAP) are built to give defenders an edge over these threats.

