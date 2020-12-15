Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix

Read Article

To succeed in a world where work happens anywhere, people need consistent, secure and reliable access to the systems and information they need to do their jobs, wherever they happen to be. Using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., one of India’s largest law firms, is delivering it and empowering its team to perform at their best, whether they are at home, in the office or on the road.

“Productivity, security and compliance and a superior employee experience are at the center of our business success, and Citrix enables us to deliver all three,” said Irshad Saifi, CIO and CDO, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Delivering the Future of Work

Leveraging Citrix’s digital workspace and application delivery and security solutions, including Citrix SD-WAN and Citrix Endpoint Management, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. has created a modern digital workspace through which its team can securely access the applications and insights they need and prefer to use to get work done on the devices of their choice in a simple, unified manner and work free from the noise, distractions and technology issues that can hamper engagement and productivity.

Using the solution, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. has been able to ensure seamless connectivity across all its branches; consolidate multiple MPLS links and improve availability with real-time failover and centralize visibility and management across all branches through a single pane for monitoring and alerts

“With Citrix SD-WAN, we are able to ensure a great user experience through seamless connectivity and availability and in turn, improve the productivity of our lawyers,” said Shams Khan, Head, IT Infrastructure and Information Security, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

While delivering seamless connectivity and a superior work experience was a key objective for Shardul Amarchand and Mangaldas & Co., the firm also sought to give employees the flexibility to work from anywhere on any device to improve their engagement and put in place a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) strategy. But in doing so, it opened a new set of security concerns that would need to be addressed.

“While allowing our employees to access corporate emails on their personal devices would give them the flexibility to work from anywhere, we had to ensure that corporate data was not compromised in any manner,” Khan said.

Enter Citrix Endpoint Management, a market-leading solution that allows organizations to dynamically apply security policies, procedures and technologies to protect their corporate data – regardless of where it is accessed or resides – and enable device freedom for the end user without getting in the way of their experience.

“By aptly balancing productivity with security, Citrix Endpoint Management has given us the confidence to roll out BYOD across the firm with the assurance that our corporate and client data is secure,” Khan said.

