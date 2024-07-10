Express Computer

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Honorable Minister of IT, Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana unveils Global IT Centre, Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center in Hyderabad

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Honorable Minister of IT, Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana unveils Global IT Centre, Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center in Hyderabad

Medtronic, inaugurated its new Global IT (GIT) Center at Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC), Hyderabad in the presence of Honorable Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, Shri D Sridhar Babu and US Consul General, Ms. Jennifer Larson, along with senior leaders from Medtronic including Ms. Rashmi Kumar, SVP and CIO Global, Medtronic, and Mr. Divya Prakash Joshi, Vice President & Site Leader of MEIC.

Global IT Center is Medtronic’s first large-scale IT center outside of US. The company will be investing $60 Mn which will support in creating 300 new job opportunities over the next 3-5 years. GIT will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as Cloud Engineering, Data Platforms, Digital Health applications, Hyper automation, and AI/ML. The talent competencies include Cloud & DevOps, Advanced Analytics & Visualization, Integration & Middleware, Full Stack Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Process & Data Mining, Agile Program Management, Process Excellence & Business Analysis, along with IT Security & Compliance. Through these competencies, the new GIT center will boost productivity, manage risks, and drive growth in healthcare technology.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Honorable Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, Shri D Sridhar Babu said, “I am delighted that Medtronic is growing by leaps and bounds from Hyderabad.  I had the pleasure of inaugurating MEIC’s expanded R&D facility in February this year and during this time, I discussed about various other opportunities. In about 5 months, we are here to launch Medtronic’s new global IT Center. Reputed firms like Medtronic choosing to double down on their existing investments in Telangana underscores the vibrant innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured here. This is a glowing testament to the government’s progressive policies. We remain committed to the growth of medical technologies sector, and we will extend every support from the Government.”

Rashmi Kumar, SVP and CIO, Medtronic said “Innovation is at the heart of every transformative technology at Medtronic. The inauguration of our Global IT Center in India is a testament to our commitment to strengthening global technology capabilities. We extend our gratitude to the Government of Telangana for fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem. The launch of the center reiterates our commitment to Indian market and propels us towards impacting more patient lives and advancing healthcare technology. India offers one of the best talent pools for IT we look forward to leveraging the skillset to support the growth of healthcare technology thereby positively impacting patient lives.“

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Divya Joshi, Vice President & MEIC Site Leader, Medtronic, said, “The inauguration of the GIT center at the MEIC facility in Hyderabad marks a transformative step for Medtronic. By establishing our first large scale IT capability center outside the US, we are not only investing in advanced technologies but also in the rich talent pool that India offers. This new center will be pivotal in supporting innovations, enhancing our global IT capabilities, and delivering top-notch tech-driven healthcare solutions. We are excited to contribute to Hyderabad’s dynamic tech ecosystem.”

The center places a strong emphasis on talent, focusing on skill enhancement, inclusivity, and workforce diversity. Initiatives such as Women in IT (WIIT) are designed to support and mentor women in technical positions, while Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) will continue to offer opportunities for professional development, networking, and engagement.

