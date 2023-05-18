Siemens attains AWS manufacturing and Industrial Competency

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency. This designation recognizes Siemens for its expertise in providing customers professional services and software solutions for an end-to-end Industrial Manufacturing Software toolchain.

As manufacturing customers move to the cloud, they are looking for cloud experts with manufacturing experience to help them transform and use data in new ways, knowing they need to move faster than ever. AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Partners provide customers with solutions across their digital transformation journey while being assured that they have support from a validated AWS Partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices which allows customers to build secure, high-performing, resilient and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

Achieving the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency differentiates Siemens as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the manufacturing and industrial sector. This program showcases manufacturing consulting and software partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

“Siemens is proud to achieve the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency,” said Jeff Zobrist, Vice President, Global Partner Network and Go-To-Market, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our team is dedicated to helping our customers achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services alongside the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Unlimited Tomorrow creates high-functioning, personalized prosthetics using software that transforms 3D scans into designs for additive manufacturing with the help of Siemens applications powered by AWS. Unlimited Tomorrow use solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio including NX™ software for product engineering and Teamcenter® X software for product lifecycle management (PLM), both of which leverage the power of AWS. Easton LaChappelle, CEO and Co-Founder of Unlimited Tomorrow believes that AWS and Siemens enable and support the entire undertaking. “The biggest value-add of AWS and Siemens is the ease of integrating the AWS backend database into our mobile app and being able to manipulate the data in a very easy way.”