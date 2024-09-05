Sify becomes 1st in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-ready data center certification for liquid cooling to enable breakthrough AI performance

Sify Technologies Limited announced it has become an NVIDIA colocation partner with the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program, certified for liquid cooling. The certification represents Sify’s data center deployment solution specifications to support 130 KW/rack capacity. The cooling solution also complies with ASHRAE’s 30 years ambient temperature guidelines.

NVIDIA DGX is a purpose-built platform for enterprise AI, powering AI workloads spanning analytics, training, and inference. It offers advanced compute density, performance and scale with a single, unified system that can power the complete enterprise AI lifecycle. With the NVIDIA DGX platform and its supporting infrastructure technology ecosystem, Sify customers now have access to high-density supercomputing and powerful performance, offered in scalable and flexible AI infrastructure solutions and accessed through an extensive colocation footprint.

Speaking on the significant certification, Sharad Agarwal, CEO, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, the data center subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited, said “Sify’s data center business offers industry-grade cooling solutions. As AI/ML evolves across industries, Sify will be able to offer complete NVIDIA DGX-powered colocation along with NVIDIA’s advanced enterprise AI and data science software out of our Mumbai-Rabale campus and the upcoming premises of Noida and Chennai-Siruseri. We continue to invest in capacity across all our AI-ready data centers which are purpose-built to support this emerging ecosystem in the data center industry.”

“AI is emerging as the competitive differentiator for businesses, and many organisations are looking for a colocation partner who can speed time to market, with the ability to securely host and scale AI infrastructure,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director, DGX platform, NVIDIA. “As India’s first NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center partner certified for liquid cooling, Sify offers enterprises a cost-effective solution that helps meet enterprise AI infrastructure requirements.”