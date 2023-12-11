Simplilearn and iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, Partner for a Professional Certificate Program in Generative AI and Machine Learning

Simplilearn, the world’s #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has collaborated with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, to offer a Professional Certificate Program in Generative AI and Machine Learning. IBM has also joined Simplilearn as the industry partner for the program, and learners will have the privilege of attending industry masterclasses from IBM. The program provides participants with the skills, tools, and techniques required to excel in any digital economy role.

The AI and ML industry has a promising future, with a projected global market value of $267 billion by 2027. AI is anticipated to contribute a substantial $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. According to the latest Randstad survey data, over 50 percent of talent believe that AI will future-proof careers.

This new program provides learners with a unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements in the AI and machine learning space, including generative AI, prompt engineering, and ChatGPT, while engaging in over 25 hands-on, industry-relevant projects and capstones. It features live virtual sessions led by industry experts, self-paced video lessons, and masterclasses conducted by esteemed instructors from premier institutes like IITs and NITs. Learners will also have access to exclusive hackathons and Ask Me Anything sessions by IBM.

Participants can gain proficiency in more than 20 essential tools and techniques, along with access to integrated labs and exclusive masterclasses. Moreover, participants will get an opportunity to attend a two-day on-campus immersion program organised by iHUB DivyaSampark at the IIT Roorkee campus. Upon successful program completion, learners will also benefit from Simplilearn’s Job Assistance services and receive a certificate of accomplishment, and IBM certificates for IBM-specific courses.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, of Simplilearn, said, “Amidst the ongoing tech revolution, the demand for Generative AI has witnessed an unprecedented surge. As businesses embrace automation and data-driven decision-making, harnessing the power of this new-age technology has become a prerequisite to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. With cognizance of this skill demand and the industry requirement, we have partnered with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee to offer this professional certificate program in Generative AI & Machine Learning. The program will equip professionals with the required skills to excel in the digital economy.”

Speaking about the partnership with Simplilearn, Mr. Manish Anand, Chief Executive Officer, iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, said, “The AI revolution has reshaped numerous industries, and we still see a growing desire among young professionals to enhance their skills in this domain. Their career aspirations align perfectly with the rising demand in this field. We recognise that specialised training, such as including Generative AI, Prompt Engineering, and ChatGPT modules in AI upskilling, adds significant value and has intensified learners’ enthusiasm to delve into the intricacies of this subject. We are delighted to collaborate with Simplilearn to provide the Generative AI & Machine Learning program, ensuring that professionals stay at the forefront of this ever-evolving landscape.”