Simplilearn introduces GenAI and machine learning program in partnership with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati to meet $667.9 billion market demand

Simplilearn, the world’s leading online bootcamp for digital skills, in collaboration with Electronics & ICT Academy, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati), is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive Professional Certificate Program in Generative AI and Machine Learning. IIT Guwahati is a top engineering school in India with a strong national and growing international reputation. It has consistently maintained a top 7 ranking in the Engineering category of the NIRF rankings from 2019 to 2023.

Generative AI is revolutionising industries worldwide by enhancing content creation, product design, customer service, and more. This innovative program aims to equip professionals with new-age skills in generative AI, machine learning, deep learning, and specialized areas, including computer vision and natural language processing.

The curriculum involves critical analysis of models like GPT and BERT, focusing on design principles, performance metrics, and limitations. Learners explore a range of generative models, including VAEs, GANs, transformers, and autoencoders. They also master supervised and unsupervised learning techniques for recommendation systems and time series modeling, ensuring model effectiveness through accuracy metrics. Practical skills in scientific computing with SciPy, NumPy, and scikit-learn are integrated alongside reinforcement learning using Python and TensorFlow.

Designed for professionals seeking to advance their AI and machine learning careers, the program features live virtual classes by industry experts, hands-on projects, self-paced learning videos, and collaborative group sessions. Learners will gain practical experience through 25+ hands-on projects and 3 industry-oriented capstone projects, ensuring they are well-prepared to apply their skills in real-world scenarios. The program also features exclusive opportunities such as hackathons and interactive sessions led by IBM experts, complemented by Simplilearn’s JobAssist program to facilitate career placement with top companies. The curriculum ensures comprehensive understanding and skill development, delivered via live virtual classes by industry leaders and interactive masterclasses by IIT Guwahati faculty.

Ideal candidates should have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum average of 50% marks, a fundamental grasp of mathematics and programming, and 2 years of formal work experience (but not mandatory). Designed for individuals from diverse sectors like IT, software engineering, consulting, analysis, development, and product management, the program offers a dynamic learning environment enriched by diverse perspectives.

The generative AI market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $667.9 billion by 2030. This highlights its relevance in preparing professionals for future industry needs. In India, AI/ML engineers earn an average annual salary of ₹10,12,500, with a high turnover rate reflecting the sector’s dynamism. This program provides specialized skills and positions learners for lucrative career opportunities.

The program’s multidisciplinary approach enhances technical skills and prepares learners to capitalize on the increasing demand for skilled AI professionals, which has seen a significant 23.1% year-over-year growth. With AI experts enjoying strong career prospects and generative AI technologies adding significant value to the global economy, this program is ideal for professionals seeking to advance or transition within these rapidly evolving fields.

Upon completing the program, learners will receive a distinguished certificate from the E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, highlighting their proficiency in advanced AI concepts. They will also gain access to exclusive hackathons, ask-me-anything sessions hosted by IBM, and a campus immersion program at IIT Guwahati. Additionally, participants can earn an esteemed ‘Executive Alumni Status’ from E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, enhancing their professional credentials and networking opportunities.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, said, “Developing expertise in generative AI and machine learning is essential in today’s tech landscape, where innovation depends on advanced AI capabilities. With the Generative AI market expected to reach $667.9 billion by 2030, our collaboration with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati underscores Simplilearn’s commitment to providing industry-leading education. This comprehensive program equips professionals to make a real-world impact and advance their careers in this rapidly evolving field, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate and innovate within the dynamic AI landscape.”

Speaking about the partnership with Simplilearn, Gaurav Trivedi, Principal Investigator of E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati said, “As leaders in technological education, E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati is delighted to partner with Simplilearn to deliver a comprehensive Generative AI and Machine Learning program. This collaboration shows our dedication to equipping learners with essential skills required for shaping the future of technology. Together, we aim to empower professionals from all over the globe to excel in the dynamic and transformative field of artificial intelligence.”