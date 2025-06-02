Sinch India launches ‘Sinch Converse’ to empower digital-first MSME’s with omnichannel customer engagement

Sinch, which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the launch of Sinch Converse, a strategic platform built to help India’s 60 M+ Micro, Small, and Medium businesses (MSME) modernise customer communication, accelerate sales, and reduce operational complexity.

As digital becomes the default mode of business in India, MSME’s face increasing pressure to deliver seamless, personalised, and real-time engagement. Sinch Converse adds modern communication capabilities that are easy to use, without investing in a complex tech infrastructure.

“The MSME segment is at the heart of GDP and drives India’s economic engine. At Sinch, we recognise the urgent need to simplify technology to enable MSME’s”, said Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Sinch India. “Since Converse is not just a product, it is part of our larger mission to democratise access to enterprise-grade communication tools and enable MSME’s to grow without growing their tech stack.”

With Sinch Converse, MSME’s can effortlessly launch, manage, and optimise conversations across WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS from a single, unified dashboard. The platform enables businesses to automate engagement workflows for lead generation, customer support, and re-engagement, while offering a 360-degree view of customer behavior through built-in analytics, eliminating the need for external integrations. With features like real-time responses, FAQ automation, live agent handovers, and in-chat payments and order fulfillment, Sinch Converse empowers MSME’s to drive higher conversions and deliver a truly frictionless customer experience.

“Indian MSME’s are ready for transformation, but they need the right tools which are intuitive”, added Singhal. “With Sinch Converse, we are enabling them to grow smarter, with less complexity, less cost, and less dependency. It helps businesses enhance the return at every step of the customer journey by making advanced communication simple, seamless, and impactful.”

