Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Sinch India launches ‘Sinch Converse’ to empower digital-first MSME’s with omnichannel customer engagement

Sinch India launches ‘Sinch Converse’ to empower digital-first MSME’s with omnichannel customer engagement

News
By Express Computer
0 24

Sinch, which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the launch of Sinch Converse, a strategic platform built to help India’s 60 M+ Micro, Small, and Medium businesses (MSME) modernise customer communication, accelerate sales, and reduce operational complexity.

As digital becomes the default mode of business in India, MSME’s face increasing pressure to deliver seamless, personalised, and real-time engagement. Sinch Converse adds modern communication capabilities that are easy to use, without investing in a complex tech infrastructure.

“The MSME segment is at the heart of GDP and drives India’s economic engine.  At Sinch, we recognise the urgent need to simplify technology to enable MSME’s”, said Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Sinch India. “Since Converse is not just a product, it is part of our larger mission to democratise access to enterprise-grade communication tools and enable MSME’s to grow without growing their tech stack.”

With Sinch Converse, MSME’s can effortlessly launch, manage, and optimise conversations across WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS from a single, unified dashboard. The platform enables businesses to automate engagement workflows for lead generation, customer support, and re-engagement, while offering a 360-degree view of customer behavior through built-in analytics, eliminating the need for external integrations. With features like real-time responses, FAQ automation, live agent handovers, and in-chat payments and order fulfillment, Sinch Converse empowers MSME’s to drive higher conversions and deliver a truly frictionless customer experience.

“Indian MSME’s are ready for transformation, but they need the right tools which are intuitive”, added Singhal. “With Sinch Converse, we are enabling them to grow smarter, with less complexity, less cost, and less dependency. It helps businesses enhance the return at every step of the customer journey by making advanced communication simple, seamless, and impactful.”

 (Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the launch of Sinch Converse, a strategic platform built to help India’s 60 M+ Micro, Small, and Large businesses (MSME) modernise customer communication, accelerate sales, and reduce operational complexity.

As digital becomes the default mode of business in India, MSME’s face increasing pressure to deliver seamless, personalised, and real-time engagement. Sinch Converse adds modern communication capabilities that are easy to use, without investing in a complex tech infrastructure.

“The MSME segment is at the heart of GDP and drives India’s economic engine.  At Sinch, we recognise the urgent need to simplify technology to enable MSME’s”, said Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Sinch India. “Since Converse is not just a product, it is part of our larger mission to democratise access to enterprise-grade communication tools and enable MSME’s to grow without growing their tech stack.”

With Sinch Converse, MSMEs can effortlessly launch, manage, and optimise conversations across WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS from a single, unified dashboard. The platform enables businesses to automate engagement workflows for lead generation, customer support, and re-engagement, while offering a 360-degree view of customer behavior through built-in analytics, eliminating the need for external integrations. With features like real-time responses, FAQ automation, live agent handovers, and in-chat payments and order fulfillment, Sinch Converse empowers MSMEs to drive higher conversions and deliver a truly frictionless customer experience.

“Indian MSMEs are ready for transformation, but they need the right tools, which are intuitive,” added Singhal. “With Sinch Converse, we are enabling them to grow smarter, with less complexity, less cost, and less dependency. It helps businesses enhance the return at every step of the customer journey by making advanced communication simple, seamless, and impactful.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image