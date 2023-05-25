Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Bolsters Cyber Defenses in Response to Growing Security Risks

As cyberattacks on healthcare providers surge, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi is taking a proactive stance. In response to a 22% increase in attacks over 2022, the hospital recognizes the need for a modern approach to security, and is adopting advanced cybersecurity measures to protect its medical devices and infrastructure. With the threat landscape constantly evolving and becoming more complex, relying on legacy software is no longer sufficient.

Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital says, “With legacy systems vulnerable to breaches, the hospital has adopted advanced cybersecurity measures to protect its medical devices and infrastructure. In the face of rising threats, the hospital recognizes the need for a modern approach to security, and is taking action accordingly.”

“We faced technology challenges with outdated infrastructure and ever-evolving cyber threats, which made our traditional anti-virus software insufficient against new-age attacks. To combat these issues, we built a more resilient and responsive security posture, beginning with stronger endpoint security. This approach enables us to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats quickly and effectively,” he informs.

Given cybercriminals around the world are using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to execute malicious attacks that can take down organizations, the Hospital has been looking at technologies that are driven primarily by AI-based technologies that could help defend and deliver real-time security capabilities with an autonomous response to attacks across the entire enterprise while reducing human intervention.

The migration from older infrastructure to new infrastructure posed numerous challenges, but SentinelOne proved to be the ultimate solution. Despite having to work with legacy software and hardware in traditional environments, the cybersecurity platform seamlessly provided support. Customer references and collaborations with peer groups aided in the selection process, and a detailed analysis and proof of concept confirmed its adaptability to the hospital’s local environment. With SentinelOne, the hospital can protect all aspects of its data – at rest and in transition – even without an internet connection.

“Endpoint and gateway-level security are important, but data in transition can be especially vulnerable. With SentinelOne, we can tackle this,” emphasizes Goyal.