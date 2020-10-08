ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India partners Lumos Labs & Microsoft India to Identify Blockchain Solutions in Manufacturing

Read Article

ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India, a division of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt partners with Lumos Labs, an innovation management company to announce the launch of the Microsoft Century Program, an enterprise block-chain start-up Program to evangelize, curate and unearth 100 best enterprise-ready block-chain solutions for industry-specific use cases. ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India has partnered as the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the Discrete Manufacturing track of the Microsoft Century Program. ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India aims to use its development expertise and knowledge in digitization to identify the problem statements for the start-ups to work on innovative block-chain based solutions.

The Microsoft Century Program spans 18 months and will provide the selected start-ups with opportunities to regularly engage with industry experts and leverage the partner networks of ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India for business growth. The program intends to identify and solve real time business challenges and block-chain use cases faced across seven industry verticals including Media and Entertainment, Oil and Natural Gas, Trade Finance, Healthcare, Public Sector, Discrete Manufacturing and Telecom sector using block-chain technologies.

Pranav Kulkarni, CIO, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited commented, “As the Automotive Industry continues to evolve, the onset of block-chain technology will be a defining transformation in the development and manufacturing of the next-generation of cars. Through the Century Program, SKODA AUTO DigiLab India will foster this ecosystem of innovation among startups and identify implementable solutions in the space of digital tools and mobility platforms”

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Mohan, CEO, Lumos Labsmentioned, “The next 18 months will be exciting times for the Indian block-chain ecosystem- startups, developers and enterprises alike; as they set course in this journey of identifying implementable, enterprise grade block-chain solutions. As a company driven by the potential of emerging technologies, sustainable growth and the entrepreneurial spirit, we, at Lumos Labs are excited for the possibilities. Signing in Tech Mahindra as our first system integrator partner and ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India as our first OEM partner for the Discrete Manufacturing track is the first of our many small wins in collaborating with like-minded, innovation driven enterprises and we look forward to joining hands with more partners who are passionate about driving this innovation wave in India. ”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]