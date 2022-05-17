Smytten raises INR 100 cr in Pre-Series B led by Fireside Ventures and Roots Ventures

Smytten, an Indian tech-enabled product discovery and trial platform which is revolutionizing the pre-purchase experience for millions of online consumers, has raised INR 100 crore in Pre-Series B led by Fireside Ventures and Roots Ventures. The round also saw participation from Sharrp Ventures (Harsh Mariwala family office), Waao Partners (Pratul Shroff Family Office), Survam Partners (Munjal Family Office) and Sattva Group Family Office.

Over a half a decade now, Smytten has been transforming the pre-purchase product trial experience for consumers by helping them to try many new products and brands at the comfort of their homes with just a click of a button. Smytten is rapidly gaining popularity amongst millennial consumers and has witnessed an explosive growth in its user base in the last 9-12 months. With more than 10 million users, Smytten is one of the leading innovators in consumer tech, fuelling the growth of a potentially large D2C market in India that’s expected to be a US$ 100 billion market by 2025.

The new investment will primarily be used for building many industry-first tech and data solutions with advanced applications of AI and ML to optimize the marketing funnel for D2C brands starting from new product development to consumer acquisition and retention. Also, the platform is going to invest heavily in creating a best-in-class servicing infrastructure across the country, to widen the product trial touch points and strengthen the online service delivery to better the pre-purchase buying experience for consumers at scale.

On the fundraise Siddhartha Nangia, Co-founder, Smytten said, “We believe sampling-led tried-and-tested method of customer engagement will change the way D2C brands and consumers interact, making it more immersive and experience-based. Smytten has re-crafted the standard playbook of brand creation with the deep tech solutions built based on trial intent and feedback from millions of consumers. It is empowering the next generation of D2C & multi-national brands with actionable insights and a captive audience to scale their business fast. We are launching a new brand a day on our platform and bringing more than 15-20 new products every day to consumers to try. We are thankful to all our brand partners who have placed trust and confidence as we create a robust D2C ecosystem.”

Swagat Sarangi, Co-Founder, Smytten added, “Our mission is to democratize access and experience of premium & D2C brands for the Indian consumers by offering direct-to-home product trials. We are building a robust tech platform to make the pre-purchase journey and decision-making process of consumers very seamless by bringing in the power of trial experiences, data, content and community all together.”