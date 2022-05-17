Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Fyllo raises US$ 2 mn led by Triveni Trust, Ninjacart and IAN

Fyllo raises US$ 2 mn led by Triveni Trust, Ninjacart and IAN

News
By Express Computer
Funds
0 29

IAN, an existing investor, joined the US$ two million round in Fyllo, an agri-tech startup led by Triveni Trusts, Ninjacart and new investors Venture Catalysts, StarAgri, Kia Ora Ventures, Singualrity Ventures, Mastermind Capital and angel investors. The startup will use the capital raised for its expansion to new markets and towards research and development to support more crops.

Founded in 2019, Fyllo brings certainty in quality and quantity of agricultural produce through its data-driven agri-science platform. Their IoT system understands and measures precise requirements of plants on real-time basis and then Agri-science platform backed by AI provides timely advise to farmers. The startup has developed crop-specific models for irrigation, nutrients, diseases, pests, and weather management for each physiological stage of crop and soil.

Speaking on the latest development, founders Sudhanshu Rai and Sumit said, “Farmers have seen the impact of technology and the adaptability has increased. Having received the funding, we are looking to invest in expanding our brand to new markets and more crops.”

 M.K Dhanuka, Managing Trustee, Triveni Trust said, “Fyllo’s specific, precise and AI-driven advise to farmers helps them increase their crop productivity and lower input cost. 100% customer retention reflects the farmer’s confidence in Fyllo’s offering. This will contribute to transforming India through agriculture. We are excited about our investment in Fyllo.”

 Ninjacart co-led this round and Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO , Ninjacart said, “ Fyllo provides actionable insights through a combination of technology, science and data. We look forward to working with Fyllo team to expand their distribution through Ninjacart’s farmer network across the country.”

 Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, IAN said, “IAN invests in changemaker-startups like Fyllo which have witnessed continuous business growth. The founders bring both passion and leadership and we are excited to be a part of the Fyllo journey.”

Further adding Balvinder Singh Kalsi, Managing Director, KiaOra Ventures said, “Fyllo’s offering is a great example of bringing precision farming technology to Indian farmers. This is another step towards doubling farmers income. We are happy to be a part of Fyllo’s future journey.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar: Learn how to improve the overall security posture of an organization
Register Now
close-image