Keynote Address by Ashish Singhal, MD, SVC Bank | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 1

6th May 2022: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune

In this video:
Keynote Address by Ashish Singhal, MD, SVC Bank
Topic: Reimagining Banking

Key Highlights:
+ Patterns of consumption growing across all the fields
+ Underlying Technology is changing fast
+ Personalisation is driving engagements and sales
+ Banking is yet to catch up on the technology drive
+ Digital payment and UPI in India is still 20% whereas in other countries it’s over 40%

