Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head – Strategic Program, Vertiv India | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 1
6th May 2022: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head – Strategic Program, Vertiv India
Topic: It’s all about User Experience
Key Highlights:
+ Open banking is catching up in India
+ Digital Banking, unnamed & Robot banking are becoming a new reality
+ Vertiv offers solutions in critical banking and finance applications
+ Vertiv has built an on-premise Data Center application for a leading bank with a facility power of 3.5 MW
+ Pandemic has increased remote management multifolds among our customers