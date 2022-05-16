Panel Discussion: Lessons & Perspectives from Transformational Digital Leaders | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 1

Panelists in this video:

+ Sunil Batra, CTO, NSDL

+ A Shiju Rawther, Head – IT, SBI Mutual Fund

+ Nitin Mukhija, Chief Technology & Data Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

+ Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head – Branch Banking – Liabilities, Products & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank

+ Nandkishore Purohit, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, India Infoline Group

+ Gunjan Issar, Regional Manager BFSI – Data Protection Solution, Dell Technologies

+ KRC Murty, Sr VP & Head – RTB, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

+ In times of Covid, technology has accelerated in positive ways for banking

+ B2B and B2C Integration has been a major concern for many

+ Mobile based technologies will pave the way in the future

+ Banking sector needs to explore blockchain as the future technology

+ Making Digital Transformation customer-centric is the need of the hour

+ DIY banking is a new way of transacting

+ Variety and variability of data is going to be a challenge

+ We need to integrate digital interfaces and make it a profitable investment