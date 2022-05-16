Panel Discussion: Lessons & Perspectives from Transformational Digital Leaders | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 1
6th May 2022: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
Panelists in this video:
+ Sunil Batra, CTO, NSDL
+ A Shiju Rawther, Head – IT, SBI Mutual Fund
+ Nitin Mukhija, Chief Technology & Data Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance
+ Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head – Branch Banking – Liabilities, Products & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank
+ Nandkishore Purohit, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, India Infoline Group
+ Gunjan Issar, Regional Manager BFSI – Data Protection Solution, Dell Technologies
+ KRC Murty, Sr VP & Head – RTB, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
+ In times of Covid, technology has accelerated in positive ways for banking
+ B2B and B2C Integration has been a major concern for many
+ Mobile based technologies will pave the way in the future
+ Banking sector needs to explore blockchain as the future technology
+ Making Digital Transformation customer-centric is the need of the hour
+ DIY banking is a new way of transacting
+ Variety and variability of data is going to be a challenge
+ We need to integrate digital interfaces and make it a profitable investment