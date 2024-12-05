SUSE eliminates need for multiple monitoring tools with all-in-one observability platform for rancher community users

SUSE announced the early access of SUSE Cloud Observability, a cloud native, fully managed observability platform designed specifically for Rancher-managed Kubernetes clusters. SUSE Cloud Observability offers an all-in-one observability tool tailored for the Rancher community, eliminating the need for separate tools.

Observability is crucial for critical uptime, cost management and enhancing security within cloud native environments. Traditionally, organisations need multiple tools to manage the full observability process from data ingestion to dashboard creation—and integrating these observability tools can be challenging. SUSE Cloud Observability simplifies this process by providing an all-in-one solution for Rancher-managed Kubernetes clusters, enabling faster issue resolution and more efficient resource management.

SUSE Cloud Observability delivers multi-cloud visibility with dependency maps to visualise clusters across multiple clouds. Enterprises can use the platform to monitor mission-critical workloads in Rancher-managed Kubernetes clusters across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, quickly detecting and resolving issues in real time.

“In line with SUSE’s core value of openness, we’re excited to provide powerful observability features to facilitate innovation, collaboration, and accessibility in the Rancher Community,” said Andreas Prins, Vice President of Observability at SUSE. “We’re proud to introduce SUSE Cloud Observability to empower our community with an easy entry point to observability with out-of-the-box features. This solution simplifies operations for complex, distributed environments.”

Benefits of SUSE Cloud Observability include: