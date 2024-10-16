Tally Solutions and Kerala start-up mission collaborate to accelerate technology adoption amongst emerging start-ups

Tally Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and announced its strategic partnership with the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), to empower emerging businesses. The primary focus of the partnership will be to accelerate technology adoption for emerging businesses, spearhead skilling and technology training, and foster innovation and economic growth of start-ups in the region.

Under this partnership, KSUM and Tally Solutions will drive training & awareness around digital integration in accounting and compliance, while also providing business management solutions (BMS) for emerging start-ups. The MoU also entails knowledge transfer sessions for startups on several relevant subjects like marketing trends, customer retention and acquisition, competition analysis, building growth strategy, and more.

Commenting about this partnership Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Kerala Start-up Mission and our association is aligned with Tally’s vision to nurture the entrepreneurs’ ecosystem in India. This strategic collaboration is not just about technology adoption; it’s about fostering a robust ecosystem where innovation thrives. By focusing on skilling and technology training, we aim to equip start-ups with the necessary tools for success in a digital-first world. Together, we will drive awareness around digital integration in business management and compliance, ensuring that these businesses not only survive but flourish in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Mr. Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Start-up Mission, said, “This partnership with Tally Solutions is a pivotal step for the Kerala Startup Mission. By focusing on skilling and technology training, we will equip start-ups with the essential knowledge and tools to thrive in today’s digital economy. Together, we are committed to creating a vibrant ecosystem that not only supports local entrepreneurs but also drives sustainable economic growth across the region”.

The strategic partnership between Tally Solutions and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is set to significantly enhance the startup ecosystem in Kerala, which boasts over 6000 start-ups across key sectors such as IT, healthcare, agriculture, and clean energy. With Kerala’s startups having recently raised approximately ₹INR 5,000 crore in investments, this initiative will further nurture an entrepreneurial culture through workshops and networking events. Together, Tally Solutions and KSUM are committed to fostering innovation and driving sustainable economic growth, positioning Kerala as a leading hub for startups in India.