Tata Communications IZO Multi Cloud Connect reimagines connectivity, enhances user experience

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, reimagines connectivity by announcing new features in its IZO Multi-Cloud Connect solution to integrate multiple clouds instantly, seamlessly, and with flexibility. It is empowering enterprises with speed and intelligence by enabling next-gen digital businesses to get ready with end-to-end, on-demand, real-time, reliable, and scalable multi-cloud connectivity. These enterprises also get real-time provisioning, pay-as-you-go usage-based billing, and enhanced performance.

Through a single window, Tata Communications IZO Multi-Cloud Connect offers enterprises an improved user experience while accessing their data, applications, and content. It eases the information technology (IT) operations of an enterprise to manage multiple cloud services with the ability to add more services on the go, providing complete visibility and management of the cloud traffic.

“Our IZO Multi-Cloud Connect brings fast, seamless, and intelligent connectivity for next-gen global enterprises helping them rapidly transform for a hyperconnected world. With our digital fabric, we stitch IZO Multi-Cloud Connect into the existing digital architecture of the enterprise improving processes and bringing operational efficiencies. We are empowering our customers with greater agility to connect their users, branches, data centers, applications, cloud, and partners globally,” said Hon Kit Lam, Vice President, of Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services, Tata Communications. “A multi-cloud environment is a reality for enterprises today with mission-critical applications moving to the cloud. Built on Tata Communications’ global network, IZO Multi-Cloud Connect removes complexities and challenges associated with managing virtual connections and virtual network functions cost-effectively with end-to-end service assurance.”

Oscar Martínez, IT Senior Network Architect, Clariant SE, said, “We have been partnering with Tata Communications, using their IZO™ Hybrid WAN to connect our sites to data centers. On moving 200+ applications from on-premises to the cloud, we needed a solution to connect our distributed cloud data centers over the internet, with performance like MPLS VPN. IZO Multi-Cloud Connect with virtual router capability provided predictable internet connections from our 100+ sites to business-critical applications in the cloud. Tata Communications has enabled our smooth transition to an internet-only network for our cloud transformation.”

Brian Washburn, Research Director, Omdia, said, “It’s not an understatement that everything is moving to the cloud. Tata Communications IZO Multi-Cloud Connect mixes versatile connectivity options, fast and flexible capacity, ease of ordering and configuration, plus optional virtual network functions. It effectively serves site-to-cloud, data center-to-cloud, and cloud-to-cloud use cases. Enterprises may find the combination of IZO Multi-Cloud Connect with IZO Internet WAN especially compelling as an option to migrate private networks to the Internet with end-to-end, SLA- backed performance guarantees.”