Hewlett Packard Enterprise pan-India roadshow, ‘SMB Digital Yatra’ launches in Kochi

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced ‘SMB Digital Yatra’, a roadshow comprising of events in 30 cities for its customers and partners in India.

The roadshow will provide a platform for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) across sectors and industries to experience and learn about HPE solutions that will help accelerate their growth towards sustainable, data-first hybrid organisations.

The SMB Digital Yatra is an initiative by HPE to focus on addressing the unique technology challenges faced by SMBs across a wide range of markets in India and provide them an integrated experience encompassing the innovative solutions using HPE GreenLake, HPE Servers and HPE Data Services.

The inaugural event for SMB Digital Yatra took place in Kochi today and will be followed by an event in Lucknow on August 9.

This premier pan-India series of events is expected to be attended by over 1500 HPE partners and more than 1000 HPE customers across 30 cities. The roadshow promises to deliver valuable insights into the role of technology in propelling SMBs to new heights. The customers and partners attending the events will gain a deeper understanding of how HPE solutions and offerings can streamline operations, enhance productivity, and enable innovation in their respective industries. In addition, at the event, various sessions have been arranged on how customers can modernise their business with HPE GreenLake Data Services.

“We are delighted to launch this nation-wide initiative dedicated to empowering SMBs across India,” said Bhawna Agarwal, head of strategy and growth, HPE India. “The SMB sector is the backbone of any economy, and HPE is committed to helping these businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Through these events, we aim to provide SMBs with the right tools and knowledge to achieve growth, efficiency, and competitiveness.”

The Indian SMB market is witnessing an exponential growth which makes it more crucial to ensure that businesses have access to cutting-edge solutions that can match their unique needs.