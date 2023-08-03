Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Hewlett Packard Enterprise pan-India roadshow, ‘SMB Digital Yatra’ launches in Kochi

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pan-India roadshow, ‘SMB Digital Yatra’ launches in Kochi

News
By Express Computer
0 39

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced ‘SMB Digital Yatra’, a roadshow comprising of events in 30 cities for its customers and partners in India.

The roadshow will provide a platform for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) across sectors and industries to experience and learn about HPE solutions that will help accelerate their growth towards sustainable, data-first hybrid organisations.

The SMB Digital Yatra is an initiative by HPE to focus on addressing the unique technology challenges faced by SMBs across a wide range of markets in India and provide them an integrated experience encompassing the innovative solutions using HPE GreenLake, HPE Servers and HPE Data Services.

The inaugural event for SMB Digital Yatra took place in Kochi today and will be followed by an event in Lucknow on August 9.

This premier pan-India series of events is expected to be attended by over 1500 HPE partners and more than 1000 HPE customers across 30 cities. The roadshow promises to deliver valuable insights into the role of technology in propelling SMBs to new heights. The customers and partners attending the events will gain a deeper understanding of how HPE solutions and offerings can streamline operations, enhance productivity, and enable innovation in their respective industries. In addition, at the event, various sessions have been arranged on how customers can modernise their business with HPE GreenLake Data Services.

“We are delighted to launch this nation-wide initiative dedicated to empowering SMBs across India,” said Bhawna Agarwal, head of strategy and growth, HPE India. “The SMB sector is the backbone of any economy, and HPE is committed to helping these businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Through these events, we aim to provide SMBs with the right tools and knowledge to achieve growth, efficiency, and competitiveness.”

The Indian SMB market is witnessing an exponential growth which makes it more crucial to ensure that businesses have access to cutting-edge solutions that can match their unique needs.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image