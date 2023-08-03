Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  STL wins Rs 250 cr deal for building and maintaining data centres for a public sector entity

STL wins Rs 250 cr deal for building and maintaining data centres for a public sector entity

News
By Express Computer
0 8

STL announced a partnership with a public sector entity. In this multi-year agreement, STL will design, build, commission, and maintain 2 data centre facilities, with service deployment across multiple network sites across India.

STL will also be responsible for 3 years of operations & management to ensure the reliable functioning of the envisaged project. This critical project will require seamless operations, 24X7 availability and a high level of intelligence to facilitate mission-critical business applications. STL’s technology-led Data Centre connectivity and management solution is custom-designed to create intelligent and automated systems to run, monitor and protect the data centres, enabling new-age applications with advanced Cyber security solutions.

The Indian data centre market is projected to grow from ~US$ 5.6 billion to ~US$ 8 billion by 2026, according to a report by ASSOCHAM-EY, and STL is well poised to cater to this demand through its comprehensive solutions.

Speaking on this collaboration, Praveen Cherian, CEO-Global Services Business, STL, said: “STL has over a decade of experience in building and managing data centres. Our solutions are focused on getting automation and intelligence in the network and IT infrastructure. I am confident that our data centre connectivity and maintenance solution will integrate intelligent infrastructure, real-time monitoring, disaster management and troubleshooting. It will provide a secure, reliable, seamless digital infrastructure for the customer’s operations.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image