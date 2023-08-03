IBSFINtech named as leader in IDC MarketScape for the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury

Express Computer

IBSFINtech, globally recognized TreasuryTech company in Treasury, Risk, Trade Finance & Supply Chain Finance functions is positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45741820, July 2023).

The IDC MarketScape study provides an assessment of SaaS and cloud-enabled enterprise treasury and risk management applications vendors and discusses the criteria that are most important for companies to consider when selecting a treasury management system.

Expressing immense pride in this recognition, CM Grover, MD & CEO, IBSFINtech stated, “IDC is the most trusted market intelligence firm, renowned globally for its rigorous, data-driven and authentic research methodologies. It makes this moment of being recognized by the IDC MarketScape, indeed a moment of great honor and pride for all of us at IBSFINtech.”

IBSFINtech is at the forefront of transforming the corporate treasury, risk, trade finance and Supply Chain Finance functions, breaking the barriers and setting new standards in the industry. Together, united by a shared mission, the company is confident in its ability to shape the future and lead the way in redefining the standards of excellence in Treasury Management Systems with its cutting-edge technology.

Further emphasizing on the significance of this achievement, Pramod Agrawal, CTO, IBSFINtech said, “We believe this is a well-deserved validation of our strategy of providing a comprehensive treasury platform built over a decade! It marks a significant milestone in our global expansion journey, arriving at just the right time. IBSFINtech has consistently embraced groundbreaking technologies and this recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in serving our customers.”

Empowering the corporates with technology driven intelligent decision support platform for end-to-end digitization of the Treasury, Risk, Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance functions, IBSFINtech has created a unique position for itself in the global market. It facilitates a connected and integrated ecosystem, bringing together the corporates, banks, ERPs, dealing platforms and any other pivotal players in the ecosystem connected through one platform, “IBSFINtech”.

With the company’s vision of expanding globally, in the North Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, this global recognition by the IDC MarketScape forms a key milestone in its journey.

