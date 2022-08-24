Express Computer

Tata Neu partners with HDFC Bank to create co-branded credit cards 

Tata Neu and HDFC Bank announced a partnership to launch one of India’s most rewarding co-branded credit cards. The card will be launched in two variants: Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card. Tata Neu customers can apply for the credit card through the Tata Neu app and access key details of the card through the app while enjoying a simple and even more rewarding experience. Both variants of the card will be available on both RuPay and Visa networks.

The cards leverage the strength of both brands to deliver superior value and an integrated experience to customers, drawing on HDFC Bank’s position as India’s leading card issuer and Tata Neu’s omnichannel presence across key categories. What also sets the card apart is that it will enable customers to earn rewards on all spends, both online and in-store in the form of NeuCoins (1 NeuCoin = INR 1). Customers will earn 2% NeuCoins with Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card, and 5% NeuCoins with Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card on all purchases on partner Tata brands, both online and in-store. For domestic and international purchases outside of partner Tata brands, customers will earn 1% and 1.5% NeuCoins on the respective card variants.

The cards will further boost existing rewards for Tata Neu customers on every purchase made through Tata Neu. Combined with existing Tata Neu benefits of 5% NeuCoins, a customer can now earn a total of 7% or 10% of the value of their spends on the Tata Neu app depending on the card variant.

Commenting on the partnership, Modan Saha, CEO, Financial Services, Tata Digital said, “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s largest financial institutions – HDFC Bank – to offer our customers a credit card that will make their shopping experience even more rewarding. Customers will have a wide range of categories to choose from including grocery, travel, electronics, fashion, health, and wellness. The Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card resonates with the core proposition of Tata Neu – simplifying the lives of Indian consumers. We expect the card to further enhance the Tata Neu experience and have a wide appeal among our target audiences across the country.”

Parag Rao, Group Head- Payment Business, Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “As India’s leading card issuer, it is our endeavour to create a customised offering for every customer segment. We therefore work with multiple players in our ecosystem from travel, healthcare, fintech and retail to provide best-in-class payment solutions. We are delighted to partner with Tata Digital on this exciting proposition that has brought together so many of their leading brands under the ambit of the Tata Neu app. Our range of cards will further enhance the shopping experience for customers, allowing them to redeem extraordinary rewards against a host of products ranging from groceries to flights.”

The Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card is expected to delight customers with its simple yet powerful rewards program. Customers would be able to use NeuCoins earned to make purchases across categories ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, and pharmacy on Tata Neu and across all partner brands (online and in-store), giving them the flexibility and incentive to transact on Tata Neu ecosystem.

