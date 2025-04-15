Tata Technologies and JLR achieve key milestone in digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA deployment

Tata Technologies is delighted to announce a significant advancement in its partnership with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as they execute their Reimagine strategy. A critical phase of JLR’s Integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (IERP) program has been successfully completed with the deployment of the cloud-based SAP S/4HANA system at JLR’s Halewood facility in Merseyside. This digital transformation is designed to unify global systems, empower teams, and accelerate operational agility, ultimately enabling the faster and smarter development of world-class modern luxury vehicles and experiences.

Recognised as a leading digital transformation in the automotive sector, this project strategically connects the PLM, ERP, and MES ecosystems, thereby strengthening the digital thread throughout JLR’s global network. This achievement stands as a powerful testament to purposeful collaboration, driven by the Tata Group’s One Tata spirit, where engineering excellence seamlessly merges with innovation. Tata Technologies extends its congratulations to all the dedicated teams whose engineering acumen made this significant milestone possible, as they collectively continue to engineer a better world.