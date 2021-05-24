Express Computer


Tata Technologies and Logility partner to provide digital transformation solutions for the global supply chain

Tata Technologies and Logility partner to provide digital transformation solutions for the global supply chain

By Express Computer
Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, has partnered with Logility, a firm in supply chain innovation, to offer digital supply chain solutions to its customers. 

In the new normal, enterprises are being challenged to mitigate the effects of supply chain disruptions, such as tackling supply-demand uncertainties and maintaining continuity in the near term. Agility and resilience of supply chains along with proper demand planning are crucial for better transparency and concurrency for them to win in the marketplace. This collaboration will further augment Tata Technologies strong digital transformation capabilities across the product development value chain and strengthen the bouquet of supply chain solutions thereby helping Tata Technologies develop innovative solutions to address business challenges of the manufacturing industry and help them realise better products.

Speaking on the occasion, Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Technologies said, “Tata Technologies with a vision of ‘engineering a better world’ enables the manufacturing industry to design, build, manage and realise better products. Through this global collaboration, we aim to further accelerate our customer’s digital transformation journey by offering targeted digital supply chain solutions that leverage our intimate understanding of the manufacturing industry and Logility’s solution portfolio.”

Keith Charron, COO, Logility said, “Our collaboration with Tata Technologies will help businesses accelerate their digital transformation goals to achieve agility and resilience in their supply chains. We are excited to work with Tata Technologies and leverage their deep domain knowledge of the manufacturing industry to expand our global presence and help manufacturers address their supply chain challenges.”


