K7 Enterprise Security solution achieves world’s top rating

Read Article

K7 Computing, a global firm in cybersecurity, has announced that its K7 Enterprise Security solution was a top scorer in the Real-World Protection Test conducted by global rating agency, AV-Comparatives of Austria.

Organisations around the world are adopting flexible working models where employees leverage high-speed residential internet platforms to work from home. This exposes them to internet borne threats which can spread across the enterprise from just one compromised endpoint, threatening the security, reputation, and financial stability of the entire organisation.

The Real-World Performance Test conducted by AV-Comparatives comprises 373 test cases designed to assess the effectiveness of enterprise cybersecurity solutions against visible and relevant malicious websites, web-based malware, and in-the-wild exploits.

AV-Comparatives is an independent, globally recognised organisation that tests the capabilities of cybersecurity products. K7 Computing was among the leaders in the Real-World Performance Test with a 100 per cent Protection Rate.

Commenting on the test results, J Kesavardhanan, Founder and CEO, K7 Computing, said, “This further accentuates and reinforces our World No 1 rating. Enterprise cybersecurity has to support evolving working models and protect end users against real-world cyberthreats because the future of work is not restricted to well-protected offices. The Real-World Performance Test by AV-Comparatives is a rigorous test of how well cybersecurity solutions can protect organisations against the most significant cyberthreats to be found online. I am proud and delighted that our K7 Enterprise Security solution was successful in all the 373 tests it was subject to.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]