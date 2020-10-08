Tata Technologies, GKN Automotive partners for a Global E-Mobility Software Engineering center at Bengaluru

Read Article

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, and GKN Automotive, a provider driveline systems and advanced ePowertrain technologies, has announced the opening of an advanced, global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru, India.

The new centre will leverage Tata Technologies’ expertise in electric and embedded systems as well as its ability to attract India’s software engineering talent to work on GKN Automotive’s next-generation e-Drive technologies, reshaping the future of sustainable e-mobility. The ambition is to have a workforce of more than 100 world class software engineers and support staff by the end of 2020. An accelerated recruitment drive is already in place to attract India’s best talent to develop GKN Automotive’s future advanced e-powertrain capabilities supplying global automotive manufacturers.

Speaking on the occasion, Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “Tata Technologies, with a vision of ‘engineering a better world’ enables global OEMs and Tier 1s manufacture and realize better products through its product design and engineering capabilities. This collaboration with GKN Automotive will significantly contribute towards the development of the next-generation of electric vehicles that are sustainable and help us achieve a greener world.”

Liam Butterworth, CEO, GKN Automotive, said, “This is an important initiative for GKN Automotive. Collaborating with Tata Technologies to build this centre is critical in enabling us draw upon the world-class software engineering talent in India and leverage Tata Technologies’ product engineering capabilities. Our e-Drive technologies have already put us in a market-leading position, but this initiative will help us grow further, expanding and improving our technology capabilities.”

Spread across a 12,650 sq.ft. area, the center houses a design studio, lab stations, meeting and conference rooms, and a wellness center. In spite of the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was completed in just six months, from layout to construction. It will open in phases and follow strict hygiene, sanitization and social distancing practices currently being implemented across all Tata Technologies facilities.

