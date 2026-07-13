TCS and ABB sign multi-million, multi-year deal to transform global network operations with AI

Tata Consultancy Services announced an expanded collaboration with ABB to transform its global network operations. The engagement marks the next phase of a trusted 20-year partnership. As part of this multi-million, multi-year deal, TCS will scale its role from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations, through an integrated network-as-a-service model.

TCS will help ABB improve user experience, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security and compliance, scale service delivery, and prepare for next-generation digital operations. At the core of this engagement is ABB’s Future Network Model programme, an enterprise-wide initiative to transform its global network into a standardised, centrally managed digital infrastructure. As a strategic programme partner, TCS will design, integrate, and run ABB’s global network ecosystem as a secure, modern, and AI-driven service. It will also orchestrate ABB’s multi-vendor environment to ensure seamless, standardised operations worldwide.

The programme will replace fragmented network environments with a secure, scalable, and service-driven architecture. It will use a centralised control framework to bring together:

– Service integration and management (SIAM)

– A global network operations centre

– Advanced security capabilities to safeguard infrastructure, and

– Modernised local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN) and software-defined WAN systems

TCS will further enable end-to-end monitoring and orchestrations, delivering high-performance connectivity across ABB’s network services.

Alec Joannou, Group CIO, ABB, said, “The Future Network Model represents an important milestone in reinforcing the digital foundation of ABB’s global operations. As our business evolves, it is critical to have an ecosystem that is resilient, secure, and aligned with long-term transformation goals. Our association with TCS reflects a shared focus on delivery excellence, continuous enhancement, and building capabilities that can support our strategic priorities.”

Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing, TCS, said: “For over two decades, TCS has had the privilege of supporting ABB’s transformation journey, and the Future Network Model marks the next chapter in this partnership. With AI embedded into the network operations model, supported by secure digital infrastructure and our deep domain expertise, we are bringing our ‘infrastructure to intelligence’ approach to build a resilient, intelligent network backbone. Through this engagement, we will enable network systems that can sense, adapt, and improve continuously, while strengthening reliability, security, user experience, and scale as ABB continues to advance as a future-ready enterprise.”

Over the past two decades, the TCS-ABB partnership has delivered several transformational programmes that have strengthened ABB’s technology foundation. These include consolidating multiple ERP systems into a unified SAP platform, accelerating cloud transformation and adoption. Together, these initiatives reflect a deep, outcome-driven partnership that continues to evolve with ABB’s business priorities.