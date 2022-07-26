Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  TeamViewer and Siemens to innovate in the Product Lifecycle Management space with Augmented and Mixed Reality solutions

TeamViewer and Siemens to innovate in the Product Lifecycle Management space with Augmented and Mixed Reality solutions

News
By Express Computer
0 35

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced a new strategic partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software to bring the power of TeamViewer’s enterprise AR platform Frontline to Siemens’
Teamcenter software, a leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. This collaboration allows Siemens’ global customers to improve their product development process based on immersive experiences with interactive, 3D content connected to the digital twin of a product.

The 3D models of products can be easily modified, enabling more teams across the product lifecycle to collaborate and thus driving more informed product decisions and innovation.  “We are very excited to collaborate with Siemens in the PLM space and to help their customers to increase their productivity, efficiency, and process quality. This strategic partnership underlines once more our leading position in cutting-edge technologies such as AR and MR and our relevance in the global tech ecosystem, which is a major driver for our growing enterprise business,” said Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer.

“Providing our customers with rich, immersive experiences is key to broadening the adoption of the executable digital twin. Our collaboration with TeamViewer brings another way for our community of designers, engineers, and managers to engage with their product data using the latest interactive Mixed Reality technology,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO and President, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

The Spatial module within TeamViewer’s enterprise AR platform Frontline enables employees to wear Mixed Reality smart glasses such as the Microsoft HoloLens to execute tasks in a more intuitive, interactive way by providing them with digital information, three-dimensional elements, and multimedia content in an Augmented or Mixed Reality environment. Virtual information or holograms are placed on top of objects in the real world to enrich each employee’s reality for visual process guidance.

Thanks to the built-in no-code editor, process owners can easily manage and update the underlying workflows without including their IT department, for example, creating digital twins from CAD model data.

With the added TeamViewer Frontline Spatial module in Siemens’ Teamcenter, organizations can leverage their existing investment in CAD and PLM for increased productivity, efficiency, and process quality throughout the product development process and in aftermarket service and maintenance. It enables AR content creation based on PLM information without programming knowledge. The solution is expected to be available later this year.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image