KnowledgeHut upGrad brings global mobile technology training firm Apis Training to India

Bangalore-based technology skilling provider KnowledgeHut upGrad, part of Edtech major upGrad, has partnered with Sweden-based Apis Training, a global major in telecom mobile technology training. Through this alliance, Apis will function as an authorized training partner, creating niche solutions to up-skill engineers as per industry 4.0 requirements and in turn addressing the demand-supply gap in the telecom industry.

By the fiscal end, KnowledgeHut upGrad and Apis aim to bring the latest in 5G technologies to India’s telecom engineers. As a part of this integration, training modules devised by Apis Training will empower candidates with the right domain skills sets focusing on 5G System overview, IoT in 4G and 5G, ETSI-Multi-access Edge computing among other key functions.

The training programs will be structured with the objective to make telecom engineers more employable and address the expectations of telecom employers in India. Sharing his views about the partnership, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “We
are delighted to partner with Apis Training, the pioneers in the field of mobile technology training to create customized solutions for the Indian market. The telecom sector in India is going through a paradigm shift.

With the much-anticipated rollout of 5G services, the demand for candidates equipped
with new age skills are growing and more companies are looking for skilled 5G ready engineers and technicians who can seamlessly build, deploy and test 5G-related applications. However, there is a significant demand-supply gap, as most of the current workforce is not skilled adequately. As a leading technology skilling provider, we have always focused on creating up-skilling and re-skilling solutions which can address the challenges in the industry and our partnership with Apis is another step in this
direction.”

Niklas Thorin, Director of Strategic Partnership and Customer Solutions, Apis Training said, “Apis Training is delighted to partner up with Knowledge Hut, a partner that has a big footprint in the enterprise market, and where Apis has it in the Telecom sector we believe that together as partners we are building a strong position to deliver a complete training solution for our customers.

With the merge of IT and Telecom, the need to find a partner that can complement and have the market reach for IT-related training has been vital for Apis and its customers.”
According to Indian Telecom Market 2022-23 by the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), in 2021, there was a demand for 1.5 lakh roles in 5G, Cloud Computing, AI &amp; Big Data Analytics, IoT, Mobile App- Development, and Robotic Process Automation; the demand-supply gap was at 28%.

The need for vocational skill training has become imperative for the industry and Apis Training’s modules will be instrumental in bridging the talent gap. Apis Training’s modules will now be available to KnowledgeHut’s customer base in India. Apis Training
has been in the mobile technology training business for over 25 years and has successfully trained over 100,000 learners in over 80 countries on all five continents.

