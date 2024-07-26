TechEagle and ideaForge partner to boost UAV innovation; ideaForge invests in bridge round

TechEagle, has entered into a strategic alliance with ideaForge Technology Limited. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both entities to revolutionise UAV technology and drive innovation in the drone industry. Notably, ideaForge has also participated in TechEagle’s recent Bridge Financing Round as a strategic investor.

With the Indian government’s emphasis on boosting domestic production of UAVs and achieving the vision of making India a global drone hub by 2030, this partnership aligns perfectly with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. By combining TechEagle’s expertise in long-range and heavy payload drones supported by AI and 5G with ideaForge’s world-class technology and manufacturing capabilities, both companies are poised to enhance the quality and development of indigenous technologies.

TechEagle envisions building the world’s largest on-demand drone logistics network, enabling package deliveries within minutes to save and improve lives. The company has developed world-class drones and a sophisticated software stack, establishing an operational services network for aerial logistics in e-commerce, hyperlocal delivery, logistics, and healthcare. TechEagle’s aim is to create end-to-end aerial drone logistics solutions ranging from regional mobility to last-mile logistics.

ideaForge and TechEagle are focused on developing small, tactical, and middle-mile logistics platforms for dual use, complementing each other’s efforts. With their capabilities to carry unprecedented payloads, ability to operate at high altitudes and equipped with next-level autonomy, these platforms will define new frontiers in Drones Logistics.

Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TechEagle, stated: “This partnership exemplifies the power of synergistic innovation. By combining TechEagle’s advancements in drone technology with ideaForge’s UAV technology prowess and manufacturing capabilities, we are set to redefine the UAV landscape. ideaForge’s investment underscores their belief in our vision. Together, we will enhance safety, performance, and reliability, paving the way for a new era in aerial logistics globally.”

Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge Technology Limited, stated: “Our partnership with TechEagle marks a significant advancement in our commitment to UAV technology. We have been impressed by TechEagle’s high-quality drones that exceed global benchmarks. This alliance will provide deeper insights into UAV innovation and help us accelerate our efforts in developing small, tactical, and middle-mile platforms. By leveraging each other’s strengths, we aim to achieve a leading position on the global stage.”