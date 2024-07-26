Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  TechEagle and ideaForge partner to boost UAV innovation; ideaForge invests in bridge round

TechEagle and ideaForge partner to boost UAV innovation; ideaForge invests in bridge round

News
By Express Computer
0 60

TechEagle, has entered into a strategic alliance with ideaForge Technology Limited. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both entities to revolutionise UAV technology and drive innovation in the drone industry. Notably, ideaForge has also participated in TechEagle’s recent Bridge Financing Round as a strategic investor.

With the Indian government’s emphasis on boosting domestic production of UAVs and achieving the vision of making India a global drone hub by 2030, this partnership aligns perfectly with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. By combining TechEagle’s expertise in long-range and heavy payload drones supported by AI and 5G with ideaForge’s world-class technology and manufacturing capabilities, both companies are poised to enhance the quality and development of indigenous technologies.

TechEagle envisions building the world’s largest on-demand drone logistics network, enabling package deliveries within minutes to save and improve lives. The company has developed world-class drones and a sophisticated software stack, establishing an operational services network for aerial logistics in e-commerce, hyperlocal delivery, logistics, and healthcare. TechEagle’s aim is to create end-to-end aerial drone logistics solutions ranging from regional mobility to last-mile logistics.

ideaForge and TechEagle are focused on developing small, tactical, and middle-mile logistics platforms for dual use, complementing each other’s efforts. With their capabilities to carry unprecedented payloads, ability to operate at high altitudes and equipped with next-level autonomy, these platforms will define new frontiers in Drones Logistics.

Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TechEagle, stated: “This partnership exemplifies the power of synergistic innovation. By combining TechEagle’s advancements in drone technology with ideaForge’s UAV technology prowess and manufacturing capabilities, we are set to redefine the UAV landscape. ideaForge’s investment underscores their belief in our vision. Together, we will enhance safety, performance, and reliability, paving the way for a new era in aerial logistics globally.”

Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge Technology Limited, stated: “Our partnership with TechEagle marks a significant advancement in our commitment to UAV technology. We have been impressed by TechEagle’s high-quality drones that exceed global benchmarks. This alliance will provide deeper insights into UAV innovation and help us accelerate our efforts in developing small, tactical, and middle-mile platforms. By leveraging each other’s strengths, we aim to achieve a leading position on the global stage.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image