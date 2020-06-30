Tenda PoE Switches Come With Protection For The IT Network System

Read Article

The monsoon season is here and we all love rains as they bring down the temperatures and make weather soothing but it is also the time of the year where the probability of electrical hazards increases. Thus, it is extremely important to take safety measures for the rainy season from the start itself. The IT Network Infrastructure needs precautions to safeguard the network. To address the same, Tenda, a leading provider of networking devices has a range of PoE Switches for both household and commercial uses.

Tenda PoE Switches acts as the heart of the network infrastructure; acting as a controller, allowing networked devices to talk to each other efficiently without any hindrances. A PoE switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. One simply needs to connect other network devices to the switch as normal and the switch will detect whether they are PoE-compatible and enable power automatically. PoE switches are available to suit all applications, from low-cost unmanaged edge switches with a few ports, up to complex multi-port rack-mounted units with sophisticated management.

Today, majority of business networks use PoE switches to connect workstations, printers, IP cameras, and phones in a commercial building or campus. As switches play a very crucial role by acting a hub it is important to choose the right switch which is also sensitive to climatic changes. Talking about the rainy season, if switches are not surge protected it might malfunction and have a severe impact on the entire IT infrastructure in case of a surge or a lightning strike.

Tenda PoE Switches offers an innovative hardware structure and software platform that hosts a powerful processing capacity and complete security protection mechanism, making management and maintenance easy and simple by meeting the demands of high-density user access and high-performance.

Tenda has a vast range of POE Switches that have 2 to 24 ports catering to various IT infrastructure uses.

