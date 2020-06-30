SAP-Based Personalised Medicine Solution For Pharmaceutical Companies Launched By Infosys

Read Article

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of an all-new, Personalized Medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry. The solution leverages SAP S/4HANA®, the SAP C/4HANA® suite, the SAP® Analytics Cloud solution, and SCI® platform to derive intelligent insights, enabling pharmaceutical companies to address critical business and regulatory requirements while delivering personalized experiences to patients.

The Infosys Personalized Medicine Solution enables pharma companies to digitally transform their processes and drive stronger business outcomes. The modular solution uses advanced analytics to manage individual patient treatment lifecycle from enrollment and scheduling to post medical treatments and can notably reduce patient treatment lifecycle. It uses IoT and blockchain to manage critical cold chains and outcome-based invoicing. The solution incorporates seamlessly into an existing business process with minimal disruptions, reducing implementation time, thus enabling quicker product launches for pharma companies.

Subhro Mallik, SVP & Global Head of Life Sciences, Infosys said, “With rapid growth in digital technologies and advances in biology, the personalized medicine market is projected to grow significantly, and we see a huge opportunity in this space. Digital technologies can help pharma companies accelerate their time to market and provide better patient experiences. Our Personalized Medicine Solution, leveraging SAP S/4HANA, will help ensure that traditional pharma companies are able to digitally transform themselves with minimum disruption.”

Saurabh Gupta, Chief Research Officer, HfS, said, “Consumer-centricity has emerged as the #1 strategic objective across the healthcare and life sciences industry. I am most excited about the personalized comprehensive visibility and transparency that this solution from Infosys and SAP offers to the patient by bringing together the complex network of entities (payer, provider, and pharma) that they have to deal with.”

Joe Miles, SVP and Head of HCLS Business Unit at SAP, said, “Global pharmaceutical companies are using SAP S/4HANA to drive new therapeutic models such as Personalized Medicine. To make this possible, life sciences leaders are disrupting their business models and supply chains to successfully deliver these life-saving and individualized therapies. Organizations must evolve from a traditional “make to stock” model to a highly personalized “make to order” model. This requires aggregating and analyzing massive amounts of genomic, therapeutic and patient data, in real time, to execute an end-to-end process, at scale. SAP S/4HANA provides a digital core to help enable the intelligent life sciences enterprise and deliver these remarkable drugs and devices. The partnership of SAP S/4HANA with Infosys’ Personalized Medicine Solution will allow organizations to leverage their SAP S/4HANA digital core investments, combined with Infosys’ thought-leading expertise, to enable our customers’ growth and scale in this new market.”





