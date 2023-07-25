The hybrid multicloud growth rate in India outpaces the global average: Faiz Shakir, Managing Director, Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix

The fifth-annual Nutanix ECI report has unveiled a striking revelation – India’s hybrid multicloud usage is projected to surge exponentially in the next 3 years, surpassing the global average growth rate. To better understand the multicloud landscape in India, we spoke with Faiz Shakir, Managing Director, Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix, who shares details on the top IT management challenges faced by Indian organizations in their mixed environments

According to the Nutanix ECI report, how much is the hybrid multicloud usage in India expected to increase in the next 3 years, according to the report? How does this compare to the global average?

The hybrid multicloud growth rate in India outpaces the global average, underscoring the country’s rapid adoption and evolving landscape of hybrid multicloud solutions. The fifth-annual Nutanix ECI report reveals a significant upward trend in hybrid multicloud usage in India over the next 3 years. Indian businesses have come to appreciate the advantages of harnessing multiple cloud environments, including the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness they offer. Embracing these benefits, organizations in India are actively integrating hybrid multicloud architectures into their operations. Nutanix is dedicated to supporting this digital transformation journey by providing innovative solutions that empower organizations to seamlessly manage their hybrid multicloud environments. With Nutanix’s offerings, businesses in India can efficiently achieve their goals and navigate the complexities of the modern cloud landscape with confidence.

What are the top IT management challenges identified by respondents in India’s mixed environments, as mentioned in the report?

The fifth-annual Nutanix ECI report highlights several IT management challenges identified by respondents in India’s mixed environments. The top challenges include ensuring application availability and performance, managing complexity in IT infrastructure, maintaining data security (55%), and optimizing costs (57%). These findings underline the complexities and intricacies involved in managing diverse IT environments in India. Nutanix recognizes these challenges and offers comprehensive solutions that simplify IT operations, enhance security, and improve overall infrastructure performance, empowering organizations to overcome these obstacles and achieve their IT management objectives effectively.

What percentage of Indian respondents in the survey acknowledge the importance of having full visibility into the location of their data, and how many actually have that visibility?

Nearly all (99%) of Indian respondents acknowledged the importance of having full visibility into the location of their data. However, only a smaller percentage, 31%, reported having that visibility. This gap indicates that while Indian organizations recognize the significance of data visibility, there is still work to be done to bridge the divide between awareness and implementation. Nutanix recognizes this and provides solutions that enable organizations to gain complete insights into the location and movement of their data across hybrid multicloud environments, empowering them to address compliance requirements, enhance security, as well as ensure data sovereignty.

What were the main reasons cited by enterprises in India for moving their applications across different environments in 2022, as stated in the report?

The fifth-annual Nutanix ECI report highlights several reasons cited by enterprises in India for moving their applications across different environments in 2022. The main factors include the need for better performance (12%) and scalability, cost optimization, leveraging specific cloud services and features (64%), regulatory compliance requirements (57%), and the desire to avoid vendor lock-in (14%).

These findings indicate that Indian enterprises are strategically evaluating their application workloads and selecting environments based on their specific needs. Nutanix offers solutions that enable seamless application mobility, efficient workload placement, and simplified management across multiple cloud environments, empowering organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and achieve their business objectives.

How does the importance of cybersecurity as an IT infrastructure decision factor in India compared to other factors like flexibility and performance, as indicated by the report?

The fifth-annual Nutanix ECI report indicates that cybersecurity holds significant importance as an IT infrastructure decision factor in India. In fact, it is considered a top priority alongside factors like flexibility (14%) and performance (12%). As the threat landscape continues to evolve and organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, Indian businesses recognize the criticality of robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard their valuable data and ensure business continuity.

Nutanix prioritises cybersecurity and integrates strong security capabilities into its solutions, such as data encryption, identity and access management, and threat detection and response mechanisms, thereby allowing organizations to establish a secure foundation for their hybrid multicloud environments.

How does Nutanix view the opportunities in the multi cloud space in India? How is your company positioning itself?

As organizations in India continue to adopt hybrid multicloud strategies, there is a growing demand for solutions that simplify infrastructure management, enhance security, and enable seamless application mobility across diverse cloud environments.

Nutanix is positioning itself as a trusted partner for Indian enterprises, providing a comprehensive portfolio of hybrid multicloud solutions that empower organizations to leverage the full potential of multi-cloud environments. Our approach focuses on delivering simplicity, scalability, and flexibility, allowing businesses to efficiently manage their infrastructure, optimize costs, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. By combining our deep expertise in cloud technologies with a customer-centric approach, Nutanix aims to drive positive outcomes for organizations in India and help them navigate their multi-cloud landscapes with confidence.