The wave of demand for data centers will be enormously high: Raghu Vokuda, Digital Head & Technology Evangelist, JSW Cement Ltd

Data and the digitalization wave which we are witnessing in India has been able to put significant pressure on Indian companies to set up their own data centers in the country. And now, we are no longer looking at the US and European markets for storing or sending our data to the other shore.

Express Computer had an opportunity to interact with Raghu Vokuda, Digital Head & Technology Evangelist, JSW Cement Ltd. He spoke about how the demand for data centers is on the rise and how his company can contribute to the growth of this sector.

Vokuda started off by saying, “According to me, data centers are a very important topic to talk about. This is going to be revolutionary in the next ten years, the next decade is all about data centers in India. The kind of buzz that data centers are making nowadays, all the big players in the market such as Adani, Hiranandani and many more giants from the Indian market are all in the process of setting up their own data centers. All are gearing up for the bill to be passed which will be happening soon. And the moment it happens there will be a wave of demand for data centers that will be enormously high.”

He further mentions, “It will be amazing to see all the big fours or any large sized companies coming and setting up their data centers in India. I think it gives a great opportunity to players like us, JSW Cement, who can give the array of what the data center requires; be it power which is very important and basic for data centers, infrastructure, steel, cement, paints etc etc., so that’s a great opportunity for players like us, and JSW especially having all the ingredients for a data center setup. I think we could be a big player in the future and I am sure it will be considering the way we are moving.”

Foreseeing the exponential growth in demand for data centers, he states, “I am very bullish about it, and I also see that the kind of requirement with 1.4 billion people, the kind of applications being used, the amount of data consumption that has been happening all over, the kind of digital transactions that we are doing, so considering all of them; the scale that we are talking about its going to be mammoth.”