TiE Mumbai to host 2-day virtual workshop on “The role of AI in digital marketing”

TiE Mumbai is organising a power-packed two-day virtual workshop on “The Role of AI in Digital Marketing” on 18th and 19th of June 2025 from 6pm-7.30pm. Designed for early-stage founders, lean marketing teams, and SMBs, the session promises to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to drive smarter, faster, and more cost-effective digital marketing strategies.

Set to take place over two days, the interactive webinar series will be led by Naren Patil, a marketing thought leader and the Founder & CEO of MarketEngine by StartupWind. With a rich background that includes senior roles at NGDATA and Saba, and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, Patil brings decades of experience and cutting-edge insights to the table.

“This workshop is a must-attend for businesses looking to sharpen their digital marketing approach with AI-enabled tools,” said Naveen Raju, Executive Director, TiE Mumbai. “At TiE Mumbai, we are deeply committed to helping entrepreneurs stay ahead of the curve by demystifying emerging technologies like AI. This initiative reflects our focus on enabling startups and SMEs to compete smarter, not harder.”

Day 1 of the workshop will focus on AI-driven content strategy and SEO. Participants will learn how to craft compelling brand narratives through blogging, apply an 8-step SEO framework to attract high-quality traffic, and leverage AI tools to accelerate campaign delivery by up to 10x while cutting marketing costs by as much as 75%.

Day 2 will deep dive into AI-powered email and social media marketing. Key highlights include how small businesses can drive high-conversion leads through email campaigns, the simplicity and efficiency of AI-enabled social media strategy, and best practices to build effective multi-channel engagement.

The sessions are structured to be hands-on, with practical frameworks and actionable insights that participants can apply immediately to their business contexts. Whether you are launching a startup or scaling an established business, the workshop will serve as a vital toolkit for modern marketing in an AI-first world.

TiE Mumbai invites entrepreneurs, marketing professionals, and business owners to register and take the first step toward building an agile, AI-powered marketing engine.