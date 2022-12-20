Top 5 sought after job roles in GCC: NLB Services’ India Captivating Report 2022

Over the past few months, while the hiring by the IT sector has softened, Global Captive Centres are on a hiring spree, states NLB Services’ India Captivating Report 2022. According to the report, Global Captive Centres will add close to 3.64 lakh jobs within the next 12 months and the sector will scale up from the current $35.9 to $60-85 billion by 2026.

The ‘India Captivating’ report from NLB Services is a detailed study elaborating on the growth prospects of Global Captive Centres (GCCs) in India and their impact on the Indian Staffing ecosystem. The study surveyed 211 GCC companies across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Internet & Telecom, IT Software & Consulting, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas and Retail from Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi/ NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

As per the report, tech and tech-fused roles dominate other conventional non-tech top job roles in GCCs. They command the best payouts as well. The top 5 job roles and their salaries are listed below.

1. Big Data Analytics Manager – The role of a big data analytic manager encompasses Data Science, Data Engineering, Data Analytics and Statistical Analysis. They play a crucial role in Big Data Analytics. Of all the Global Captive Centres reviewed, nearly 34% stated Big Data Analytics Manager to be the key job role that they are looking to hire. The qualifications that GCCS look for in a Big Data Analytic Manager is proficiency in python, SQL, machine learning and data visualization tools. The profile is not only in demand but it also commands a handsome pay package of Rs. 20 lakhs per annum for 8-9 years of experience.

2. IT Manager – As the name suggests, the IT manager examines computer-related tasks, issues, and solutions within a business. In GCCs, their job includes Critical thinking, Cross-functional Collaboration and Complex problem-solving. Talent with 9-11 years of experience and skilled in hardware and software systems are chosen as IT Managers. The average salary of an IT Manager is around Rs. 15 lakhs per annum.

3. Full Stack Developer – The full stack developer job roles are highly in demand. The job demands candidates to use multiple technologies and languages (Java, HTML, Javascript, PHP) to develop applications. They work both at the back-end and front-end and cater to user experience as well as functionality. The average salary they are offered is Rs. 14 lakhs per annum for 7-9 years of experience.

4. Project Engineer – A product engineer is a specialist in charge of the technical as well as the engineering aspect of a project. They manage all the technical duties of the project along with planning, budgeting, and logistic aspect to ensure smooth functioning. A few skills which are required to be a product engineer are advanced MS Office skills, decision-making ability, and software knowledge like Auto CAD. Engineering graduates with Six Sigma Green Belt and PMP certifications are the most preferred for the role of project engineer. A project engineer role commands a pay-out of Rs. 13.5 lakhs per annum for 10-12 years of experience.

5. Automation Developer – An automation developer typically requires past experience in Computer programming. They assist businesses in designing and deploying different software to automate software testing procedures. The average salary for an automation developer is approximately Rs. 13.5 lakhs per annum for 9-11 years of experience.