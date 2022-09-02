Trellix Appoints Kim Anstett as Chief Information Officer

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Kim Anstett has joined Trellix as Chief Information Officer (CIO). As CIO, Anstett will lead the teams responsible for Trellix’s global information and technology systems to accelerate customer value and business resilience.

“Kim has a proven record of leading world-class teams to drive innovation,” said Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix. “As we continue our transformation as Trellix, she will also guide the use of our XDR platform as ‘customer-zero’ to shape adoption best practices for the industry.”

Trellix is focused on accelerating the use of XDR architecture across enterprises, commercial businesses, and governments to both advance organization security posture and ease cybersecurity incident response and management. As CIO, Anstett is responsible for developing and executing a technology strategy that drives efficiency, flexibility, and innovation across the business to advance Trellix’s vision.

“My number one priority as CIO is to deliver insights to our business to serve our customers. Second is furthering DEI and development for my teams,” said Anstett, CIO of Trellix. “I am motivated by people, process, and technology; and I see a lot of alignment with Trellix’s ethos as a home for soulful work.”

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Anstett was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Iron Mountain leading teams across product development and innovation. Prior, she was CIO at Nielsen, focused on customer value and increased cybersecurity outcomes. She holds a B.S. from Tufts University and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Quotient Technology. Anstett begins at Trellix today and reports to CEO Bryan Palma.