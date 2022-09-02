Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Trellix Appoints Kim Anstett as Chief Information Officer

Trellix Appoints Kim Anstett as Chief Information Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 22

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Kim Anstett has joined Trellix as Chief Information Officer (CIO). As CIO, Anstett will lead the teams responsible for Trellix’s global information and technology systems to accelerate customer value and business resilience.

“Kim has a proven record of leading world-class teams to drive innovation,” said Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix. “As we continue our transformation as Trellix, she will also guide the use of our XDR platform as ‘customer-zero’ to shape adoption best practices for the industry.”

Trellix is focused on accelerating the use of XDR architecture across enterprises, commercial businesses, and governments to both advance organization security posture and ease cybersecurity incident response and management. As CIO, Anstett is responsible for developing and executing a technology strategy that drives efficiency, flexibility, and innovation across the business to advance Trellix’s vision.

“My number one priority as CIO is to deliver insights to our business to serve our customers. Second is furthering DEI and development for my teams,” said Anstett, CIO of Trellix. “I am motivated by people, process, and technology; and I see a lot of alignment with Trellix’s ethos as a home for soulful work.”

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Anstett was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Iron Mountain leading teams across product development and innovation. Prior, she was CIO at Nielsen, focused on customer value and increased cybersecurity outcomes. She holds a B.S. from Tufts University and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Quotient Technology. Anstett begins at Trellix today and reports to CEO Bryan Palma.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image