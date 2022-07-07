Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  TruBoard Partners, a tech-enabled asset management & collections platform raises USD 2.7 million from investors.

News
By Express Computer
Funds
0 14

TruBoard Partners, a tech-enabled asset monitoring & collections platform that is revolutionizing the lending ecosystem by catalyzing the post-investment lifecycle, has raised a USD 2.7 million equity from investors led by marquee investors.

With the funds raised TruBoard aims to further strengthen its ‘PhyGital’ delivery model – the state-of-the-art tech platform, TruGenie, backed by on-the-ground physical intelligence and collections network, TruCollect. The company aims to increase its footprint across 40 Indian metros, tier 1 and 2 cities, and build an employee base of 400+ over the next 2-3 years.

Conceived and Co-founded by Vipul Thakore, formerly Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Nandkumar Surti, formerly Chief Executive Officer at JP Morgan Mutual Fund, and Srickant Rajagopal, formerly Principal at Piramal Group, TruBoard Partners aims to power the Indian lending ecosystem and eventually drive credit penetration in the country, with its PhyGital solutions. It aims to plug the gaps in monitoring post-investment lifecycle and collection networks through its proprietary solutions, TruGenie and TruCollect.

