Beehive partners with BD Software to expand its presence in the Indian Markets 

Beehive, India’s fastest-growing cloud-based HR Tech firm, enters into a strategic partnership with BD Software, a leading IT distributor to address the growing need for advanced HR management solutions for Indian businesses. The company appoints BD Software as its National Distributor for India. Beehive is a global innovator and leader in Cloud-based and or On-premises HRMS software that enables seamless HR operations.

Leveraging BD Soft’s far-reaching presence across India and a strong network of SaaS channel partners and industry expertise, new and potential customers will now have expanded access to a wide range of preferred channel partners offering Beehive HRMS solutions. Together, Beehive and BD Soft will enable even more businesses to experience the power of HR Tech in the post-pandemic world.

Operating across 5+ countries in 30 different industries, with over 300,000 plus users, Beehive acts as a One-Stop-Shop for all HR needs for its clients and enhances management’s strategies by implementing them across several verticals. Using innovation techniques with Artificial Intelligence (AI) based HRMS software, Beehive HRMS software is built on a unique algorithm & a completely configurable system functionality.

To foster employee wellbeing and engage with employees beyond traditional HR operations, the organization has adopted many new-age technologies driven by artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, and cloud technologies. The HRMS software uses powerful data analytics to gather meaningful feedback from employees and transform this data into actions that have a significant influence on employee wellbeing and wellness. Employee engagement, burnout challenges (stress points), employee happiness index, weekly mood status, and a range of other first-time HR elements are the focus of the data metrics.

Additionally, the brand also provides customized solutions to companies including software as individual modules and also as an integrated suite for workforce management in both cloud-based and on-premises models.

Speaking on the tie-up, CEO – Haresh Awatramani, Beehive said, “BD Soft has a significant network reach in India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, and this collaboration will assist us in reaching the emerging smart cities, which have been a vital employment hub since the pandemic. Furthermore, with firms continuing to employ remote working and hybrid working models, the demand for a comprehensive HR management system has constantly increased and become a key feature. As a result, we intend to provide firms with integrated solutions that will further assure seamless operations and smooth running.”

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are really excited about BD Soft’s partnership with Beehive. The firm is a one-stop-shop for all HR Tech needs. The solution that Beehive offers gives companies a single view to their employee performance and wellbeing.”

Nippon Express, Marsh India, Compuage, Arti Drugs, Ziqitza, NYK, Datamatics, Runwal Group, SVYM, Tata Class Edge, and many more are just a few of the significant clients of Beehive. For the next stage of expansion, the Beehive intends to concentrate on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.

