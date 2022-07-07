Internshala adds Mount Judi Ventures to its series A round

College career tech platform Internshala announced that it has raised additional capital from Mount Judi Ventures and other HNIs as part of its expanded series A round.

Commenting on the fresh raise, Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Internshala said, “It is very exciting to see increasing investor interest in college/early career space. India is home to 45Mn college students and for the majority of them, the process of discovering their true career interests, skilling, and building a rewarding career is broken.

Our mission is to prepare and create opportunities for each college student in India for the best start to their careers and we have two mutually complementary goals – a bit of Internshala in every resume and a bit of Internshala in every team.

With this funding, we will enhance existing products & launch new offerings across exploration, skilling, and placements to become a full-stack career platform that on one hand acts like a saarathi (Charioteer) for a college student from day 1 in the college to day 1 in the corporate; and on the other becomes a trusted hiring partner for start-ups to build their first teams and India Inc to hire the best college talent. “

“Over the years, Internshala has delivered a significant impact in shaping the careers of young students by offering career skilling and internship opportunities. It has emerged as the go-to platform in Career-Tech for start-ups and well-established companies, battling for young talent, many of whom have built their entire teams off the platform.

What differentiates Internshala is this large organically built 2-sided network and the trust the brand has built among its users by delivering value to them. With its vision of becoming a career super app for students, Internshala is well poised for strong growth and we are eagerly looking forward to this partnership” commented Vedamoorthy Namasivayam, Partner at Mount Judi Ventures and ex-partner at Deloitte & PwC.

Founded in 2011, Internshala is India’s largest internship & training platform that helps millions of college students skill themselves and get their first real-world experience through internships. As part of its expansion strategy, it has recently launched 2 new offerings – fresher jobs and specialization training with guaranteed internships – in line with its vision of owning the complete career journey of a student.

The company had recently raised capital in a round led by LC Nueva Investment Partners in May’22.