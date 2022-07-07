Cyient Foundation and IIT Hyderabad team up to Nurture India’s Entrepreneurial Talent through The BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The Cyient Foundation (the CSR arm of Cyient Ltd.) and the Shibodhi Foundation (the family foundation of Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy) have joined hands with IIT Hyderabad to develop the BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVR SCIENT) on its campus. The BVR SCIENT is a first-of-its-kind initiative in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, aimed to nurture and develop world-class innovation and entrepreneurial talent from India in the light of the country’s ambition to become Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Both the foundations (Cyient Foundation and Shibodhi Foundation) partnership with IIT Hyderabad defines the mutually agreed components, organization, and milestones for the successful launch and running of the school. Under the ambit of the MoU, funding of INR 10 crore will be invested for constructing a 25,000 sq. ft. school building in 18 months, facilitating faculty offices, innovators space, conference and seminar rooms, and computational lab behavioural lab, and a PhD working space.

BVR SCIENT will offer a wide range of courses, including bachelor’s, Master’s, Executive Education, PhD programmes and Certification courses consistent with NEP 2020. Additionally, course-based programmes on entrepreneurship such as – Entrepreneurship as a minor specialization, MTech Dual Degree in Techno-Entrepreneurship, MTech in Entrepreneurship and Management and BTech in Techno-Entrepreneurship will be offered.

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Trustee, Cyient Foundation and Trustee, Shibodhi Foundation, said, “We as an organization believe in giving back to our communities and creating sustainable interventions in the field of Education, Skills, and Literacy. We aim to create an enabling ecosystem that gives wings to latent talent, spurs innovation, and nurtures business instincts. Against this backdrop, the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship aims to encourage, promote and develop world-class innovation and entrepreneurial talent from India by providing the proper knowledge and skills. I congratulate the entire team for their selfless effort in making this possible.”

BVR SCIENT will also offer an “Innovator to Entrepreneur programme,” an innovators space, weekend, online and bespoke programmes, and research for innovation and entrepreneurship. The school will conduct corporate innovation challenges and launch various community outreach programmes. Cyient Foundation’s mission is to achieve society’s long-term, holistic development by supporting programmes that bring sustainable change to the country. These include education, skill development, business-aligned social innovation, environment, and healthcare systems.