Uber appoints Prabhjeet Singh President of India, South Asia

Uber today announced the appointment of Prabhjeet Singh as President Uber India and South Asia, tasked with overseeing the next phase of growth in the company’s mobility business and ensuring safety for riders and drivers across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His appointment is effective immediately.

While making the announcement Pradeep Parameswaran, Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific, said, “I’m delighted to announce that Prabh is replacing me as Uber’s new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets. Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market. I’m confident Prabh will exceed our expectations by leading Uber India SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams.’’

Commenting on his new appointment Prabhjeet, said, “I’m thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings. Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritized the highest standards of safety, sustainability and service that our riders and drivers expect of us.’’

Prabh, an IIT Kharagpur and IIM-A alum, joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co., where he was an Associate Partner. Since, he’s been part of the core team that adapted the global business model to India, launched multiple new cities and led several India-first innovations, including scaling up Auto and Moto categories and building a multi-modal platform, which have both been exported to other emerging markets.

Prabh will be supported in his new role by a seasoned regional leadership team. Key members include Joyjyoti Misra, former Partner at Khaitan & Co. now Director for Legal Affairs; Satinder Bindra, former United Nations and Asian Development Bank executive, now Director Communications; Pavan Vaish, former co-founder and CEO of IBM Daksh, currently head of central operations; Rajiv Aggarwal, former Joint Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, presently Director Policy; Shirish Andhare, former Senior VP at Ezetap Mobile Solutions, who heads Product at Uber; Neha Mathur, former GE executive, now head of HR; Priyanshu Singh, former COO, Lithium Urban Technologies, now head of Community Operation and Sanjay Gupta, former Urban Ladder and Marico executive, who’ll now have an expanded role as Marketing Director India and APAC Rides Brand Marketing.

In keeping with Uber India South Asia’s tradition of being a reservoir of talent, other key South Asian leaders have recently been elevated to wider, regional roles. Former India SA President, Pradeep Parameswaran, is now the Regional General Manager APAC and Vidhya Duthaluru, former Director, Engineering, has also recently been promoted as the global head of engineering for the customer care platform.





