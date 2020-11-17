Unichem Laboratories Adopts IceWarp’s All-in-one Email Collaboration Suite

Read Article

Unichem Laboratories has migrated from Network email solution to IceWarp’s email and business collaboration suite. The all in one solution of IceWarp promises to offer a value-added proposition to the esteemed organisation with a full proof emailing solution that is cost-efficient and bundled with a whole new family of apps right at the user’s fingertips by integrating everything one needs under a single login – Email, TeamChat, and Storage.

Being a global pharmaceutical drug Company Unichem has a large database of customers. Before migrating to IceWarp, Unichem was facing many problems; high-end security and control was the key issue. Attempting to manage and streamline the processing of their products without altering their business activities was a major concern. The integration of all its operations from one platform was another goal. Post migrating to IceWarp, Unichem has experienced a sturdy growth in the number of active users that is growing gradually.

Speaking on the development, Chetan Jain, Associate General Manager – IT, Unichem Laboratories said, “An efficient emailing solution is the need of the hour for every business. At Unichem Laboratories, we have been on the lookout for organized and secure email and collaboration solution that meets our requirements. One of our partners suggested IceWarp to us and we never have been more satisfied with the latest email and collaboration solution, it is more cost-effective and efficient as compared to Microsoft Exchange.”

IceWarp with its end to end tailor made solutions has allowed easy administration and with superior performance. With the migration, IceWarp succeeded in delivering a solution that has integrated all their business operations and collaborations between stakeholders and collaborators transparently. It also helped Unichem to operate sustainably by providing expendable solutions.

Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East quoted, “The cumulative growth of the list of our clientele has been acting as a constant reminder of us moving closer to our vision. We are elated to expand our partnership with Unichem Laboratories, one of India’s leading Pharmaceuticals Company. As a channel-driven company, our customers constantly remind us to invent and reinvent our technologies, our solutions to further thrive across the globe.”

