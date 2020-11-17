Crowdera helps Kendriya Sainik Board to raise more than ₹ 2.04 crores to Support Ex-Servicemen

Read Article

Crowdera, the world’s only 100% free fundraising and crowdfunding platform for individuals & organizations, partnered with Kendriya Sainik Board campaign ‘Let’s support those who sacrificed their lives and limbs for the nation’. Forces Flag Day Fund For The Welfare Of Ex-Servicemen in the Ministry of Defence.

Kendriya Sainik Board exclusively partnered with Crowdera to garner support on comprehensive fundraising strategies including crowdfunding for their campaigns, corporate fundraising, and team fundraising. Since partnering with Crowdera, on their fundraising platform, Kendriya Sainik Board has to date raised ₹2,04,64,407 and has changed 9,745 lives, while the campaign is still on, for the supporters & contributors.

Air Commodore Ahluwalia, VSM Secretary, KSB said“We are very proud to be associated with this campaign as many brave and gallantry heroes from the Indian Army have laid down their lives in the service of the country. It’s a great time to come together and join our hands for those who never thought for themselves and are always ready for us. More than 60,000 jawans retire every year as they need to mandatorily retire after service of 15-20 years. Most of them are in the age group of just 35-40 years at the time of retirement. The aim of the campaign is to support and educate the children of retired servicemen, Financial assistance to ex-servicemen in Penury, Support the wedding ceremony of ex-servicemen daughters, he added”.

While exhorting support for the campaign, Chet Jainn, CEO & Founder Crowdera, said”Freedom comes at a price and we need to take some time out to reflect on the liberties we enjoy and take for granted; liberties that are enabled only because of our defence forces. Contributing to this campaign will be our way of showing our respect and gratitude to those who keep us free.”

KendriyaSainik Board wants to make an appeal to Indian nationals, influencers, celebrities, CEOs, and philanthropists to join them in fundraising for the brave ex-servicemen of our country. Since its campaign launch on Crowdera’s crowdfunding platform, the campaign has raised more than Rs 2.04 crores for the welfare of the ex-servicemen of India, but substantial support is still needed.

This campaign is already being supported by prominent personalities across the nation including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Pawan Kalyan.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]