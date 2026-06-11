How SLMG Beverages is building a digitally intelligent beverage empire

India’s beverage sector is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, and the battle for scale is being fought not just on taste or distribution, but on operational intelligence. SLMG Beverages — the largest independent Coca-Cola bottling partner in India and South West Asia — is quietly building one of the most sophisticated digital backbones in the country’s packaged beverage industry.

The company operates a complex manufacturing and logistics ecosystem: multiple plants, sprawling distribution networks, and a retail reach that demands precision at every node. Keeping that machine running efficiently — while scaling it rapidly — is the central challenge that has pushed SLMG to make digital transformation a boardroom priority.

While many manufacturers talk about digital integration, SLMG is building it from the ground up, and the results are beginning to show. Paritosh Ladhani, Joint Managing Director of SLMG Beverages, who has been architecting an integrated technology stack that connects everything from factory floors to distributor storefronts, says, “We have built a cloud-based digital infrastructure that connects our manufacturing plants, warehouses, distributors, and retail operations on a single integrated platform.” The backbone is Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, which drives centralised planning, inventory management, and operational visibility. In the field, SLMG’s proprietary mobility application — SLMG One — gives frontline teams real-time access to business data on the ground.

What binds the architecture together, Ladhani explains, is a centralised Microsoft Fabric Data Lake — an enterprise-wide data integration layer that underpins the company’s growing AI and analytics capabilities. “The goal is a manufacturing ecosystem that is genuinely responsive, not just connected,” he says.

The distinction matters. Connected systems generate data. Responsive systems act on it.

AI on the Factory Floor: From Inspection to Safety

SLMG’s most striking AI deployment is perhaps its bottle inspection system — a high-speed camera-based solution that detects product defects with over 99.9% accuracy. In an industry where quality control at volume is notoriously labour-intensive, the system has significantly reduced manual inspection effort while strengthening traceability and compliance.

But the AI ambition doesn’t stop at product quality. SLMG has deployed AI-enabled Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) solutions integrated with CCTV infrastructure across its plants. The platform provides real-time safety monitoring, fatigue detection, predictive risk analysis, automated risk prioritisation, and early warning alerts.

“Safety incidents have reduced significantly as a result,” says Ladhani — a metric that, in heavy manufacturing, carries both human and operational weight.

The EHS platform has delivered the most visible measurable impact of any digital initiative to date, he notes. “Continuous real-time monitoring, fatigue detection, predictive safety analytics, and automated risk prioritisation have driven a measurable reduction in safety incidents and raised overall workplace safety standards significantly.”

Data Intelligence as a Growth Lever

SLMG is now pushing AI beyond the plant floor and into the commercial and supply chain domains. The company is building an AI layer on top of its Microsoft Fabric Data Lake to enable intelligent analysis across production, sales, inventory, finance, and supply chain functions.

Demand forecasting and suggested order systems are being developed to sharpen inventory planning and distribution responsiveness. An enterprise AI Copilot — integrated with the Fabric Data Lake — is in development to enable natural language analytics and proactive business alerts. The direction is clear: every operational function should eventually have AI-assisted decision support.

“We are training models to improve forecasting accuracy and decision-making speed, while building a more digitally capable workforce across departments,” Ladhani says.

The company has also extended real-time visibility directly to its distributors and customers, giving them live access to sales data, stock availability, financial information, and claim settlements. In markets like UP and Bihar — where distribution chains can be long and market feedback slow — this kind of last-mile data access is a meaningful operational differentiator.

Sustainability in the Digital Stack

Sustainability at SLMG is not a separate workstream — it’s embedded in the same digital infrastructure that drives operational performance. The company is adopting EV-based logistics solutions supported by digital platforms that improve supply chain efficiency while reducing environmental impact. AI-enabled EHS systems simultaneously serve compliance, safety, and sustainability goals by providing real-time monitoring and resource utilisation analytics.

“By integrating sustainability-related data into our centralised digital ecosystem, we are building the visibility and measurement capabilities needed to support responsible, long-term growth,” Ladhani explains.

The approach reflects a maturing view of sustainability in Indian manufacturing: not as a reporting obligation, but as a data problem to be solved.

What’s Next: Predictive Maintenance and the AI Copilot

The next phase of SLMG’s digital roadmap centres on predictive capability. The Microsoft Fabric Data Lake will support predictive maintenance, proactive alerts, and faster root-cause analysis across manufacturing and supply chain operations — moving the company from reactive to anticipatory operations.

Ladhani’s vision is an organisation where AI doesn’t just analyse what happened, but flags what’s about to happen and suggests what to do next. “Together, these investments are positioning SLMG for agile, scalable growth,” he says. For a beverage company operating in markets that reward speed and reliability, that ambition is less a luxury than a necessity.

Manufacturing is entering a new era driven by AI, automation, industrial data, digital twins, and connected operations. To recognize the organizations leading this transformation, Express Computer presents the Intelligent Manufacturing 500—India’s definitive initiative spotlighting the country’s most progressive manufacturing enterprises and technology leaders. Learn more at Intelligent Manufacturing 500