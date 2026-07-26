From Aadhaar to Exams: PM Modi enlists Nandan Nilekani for the next big reform

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the recent crisis— not with another committee of bureaucrats, but with a name designed to make headlines: Nandan Nilekani.

Modi’s message was unusually direct for a Prime Minister addressing a scandal. He confirmed that people accused of paper leaks are now in jail, pointed to fast-track courts already in motion, and announced that Parliament will move a new law on Monday carrying tougher legal penalties. But the headline wasn’t punishment — it was prevention. Modi framed the moment as a chance to rebuild the exam system itself around three words: trustworthy, transparent, technology-driven.

In the video on Instagram, he said, “The Government of India is continuously taking a wide range of steps to safeguard the future of our students. Those who have played with the future of students are now behind bars. We have already established fast-track courts, and tomorrow, in Parliament, we will also move forward with a new law that includes stringent legal provisions”

And then came the announcement that gave the speech a different momentum: a high-powered task force on examination reform, led by Nandan Nilekani.

This isn’t Nilekani’s first brush with India’s exam integrity crisis. Back in 2018, the Supreme Court itself floated his name — alongside computer scientist Vijay P. Bhatkar — to design ways of preventing exam irregularities. That recommendation went nowhere at the time. Nearly eight years later, the idea has returned, this time with the full weight of the Prime Minister’s Office behind it.

The Nilekani résumé barely needs an introduction in India: co-founder of Infosys, architect of Aadhaar — the biometric identity system that now underpins how a billion Indians access banking, welfare, and government services. He is, in the public imagination, the man who takes impossible-sounding logistics problems at national scale and actually ships a solution.

It also reframes the entire debate. Instead of arguing about who resigns, the conversation shifts to what gets built: Can biometric verification at exam centers stop impersonation? Can end-to-end encrypted digital question papers close the leak window entirely? Can a Nilekani-style systems approach do for exams what Aadhaar did for identity, and what UPI did for payments?

The task force’s mandate, as described, is broad: examine how India’s exams are designed, secured, and delivered, and recommend changes swift enough to protect the credibility of the exams still to come. If it follows the pattern of Nilekani’s past work, expect a heavy emphasis on digital infrastructure, identity verification, and systems that are hard to leak by design rather than by decree.

For the students who spent the past two weeks on the streets, the real test won’t be Nilekani’s report. It will be whether the next exam season passes without a single leaked paper making headlines.