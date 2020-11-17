Adweb Technologies partners with IRONSCALES & SRC Cyber Solutions

Read Article

Adweb Technologies has partnered with IRONSCALES & SRC Cyber Solutions to provide AI enabled comprehensive mailbox protection.

“With the addition of IRONSCALES to our portfolio we are now doubly confident of enhancing security at the most vulnerable point of entry into an enterprise’s network, the email which is quite often taken for granted”, said Apurva K Mody the CEO of Adwebtech

“A growing supporting demand has been witnessed in the current hyper-connected world for a complete new age email security solution protecting organizations from the sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Rohit Khandelwal, Designated Partner at SRC. “We are delighted to have Adweb Technologies Pvt Ltd onboard and together we will strengthen our operations in India to offer next generation email security solution that prevents, detects and remediates these advanced attacks, supplementing well-needed support to IT teams”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]