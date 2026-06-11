Deloitte India and SAP launch an AI-led delivery centre in Bengaluru to accelerate enterprise transformation

Deloitte India announced the inauguration of its dedicated SAP Delivery Centre in Bengaluru. It is a strategic AI-led innovation and delivery hub designed to support SAP’s transformation priorities and help enterprises accelerate cloud adoption, intelligent automation and AI-powered business transformation.

This centre marks one of Deloitte’s first strategic SAP-focused delivery centres in India, established with a vision to enable large-scale enterprise transformation through innovation-led delivery, advanced engineering capabilities and specialised AI talent.

The Deloitte–SAP Delivery Centre will support SAP and joint customers across the end-to-end transformation lifecycle, spanning innovation, architecture, engineering, implementation and managed evolution of enterprise solutions. It will focus on helping organisations modernise legacy systems, accelerate adoption of SAP cloud solutions, unlock business value through AI and build intelligent, future-ready operating models.

The centre will be supported by an ecosystem of more than 1,000 professionals across India and is expected to further expand through the addition of approximately 300 to 500 specialised AI professionals over the next 12 to 24 months. Talent development efforts will focus on high-demand areas including generative AI, agentic AI, machine learning, cloud architecture, data engineering and intelligent automation.

Sathish Gopalaiah, President, Consulting Businesses, Deloitte South Asia, said, “The Deloitte–SAP Delivery Centre underscores our shared commitment to driving innovation through AI, cloud and advanced technologies. As organisations accelerate digital transformation, this centre will serve as a catalyst for developing next-generation solutions, enabling SAP and our joint clients to harness emerging technologies, scale innovation and deliver differentiated, technology-led outcomes globally.”

A key component of the centre’s vision is the establishment of an AI prototyping lab designed to foster experimentation and accelerate innovation. The initiative aims to make AI innovation more accessible by enabling individuals across technical and business functions to transform ideas into practical solutions through access to tools, mentorship and collaborative development environments.

The centre will also support the development of scalable assets, frameworks and accelerators that help organisations simplify complex transformation journeys, improve operational efficiency and enhance business outcomes through intelligent technologies.